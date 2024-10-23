Venom 3 is titled The Last Dance so a lot of viewers are understandably expecting the threequel to be a grand finale to Tom Hardy’s Venom Trilogy – meaning there’s nothing new to setup for the future. Then again, the Venom movies are part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe of spinoff films (See Also: Morbius, Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter), which is still trying to build out all the interconnecting threads that make these franchise universes work. So, while it is touted as the end of one story, there is arguably room for Venom: The Last Dance to also serve as a spring board to the start of another franchise storyline.

Check out the NON-SPOILER explanation, below!

Does Venom: The Last Dance Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Yes. Venom: The Last Dance has two scenes featured after the credits: a mid-credits scene and a post-credits scene.

Without SPOILERS we can say:

The Venom 3 mid-credits scene is a “button scene” that teases the future of the Sony Spider-Man Universe franchise (if not the Venom franchise).

The Venom 3 post-credits scene is both a comedic throwaway and a possible teaser.

Are the Venom: The Last Dance Post-Credits Scenes Worth Waiting For?

Rating both scenes on the scale of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the two Venom 3 scenes are mid-level, at best. However, they are still better than some of the other Spider-Man spinoff movie after-credits scenes (looking at you Morbius…).

NOTE: Venom: The Last Dance has one of the longest end credits sequences we’ve ever seen, so the wait between the mid-credits scene and post-credits scene is extensive.

Venom 3 Story & Cast Explained

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, JunoTemple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. KellyMarcel, who co-wrote the previous Venom, directs the third installment from a screenplay she wrote, based on an idea she and Hardy came up with together. In addition to serving as the star and writer/director of the new Venom, Hardy, and Marcel also produce alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters this week.