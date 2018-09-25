Save $5 on a ‘Venom’ Ticket if You Use Amazon and Atom

Marvel and Sony Pictures are bringing Venom to the big screen on October 5th with Tom Hardy playing the lead role. If you’re planning on seeing it, you can save $5 on a ticket if you can meet the following criteria:

You have an Amazon account. Not just Prime, mind you, any Amazon account will do.

You have an Atom Tickets account.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After that, scoring your $5 bonus is as easy as adding the Venom tickets you want and logging in to your Amazon account at checkout (details for the promotion are available here). You can order your Venom tickets at Atom right here. You can set up an Atom Tickets account here.

On a related note, an officially licensed Marvel Venom Christmas sweater is available to pre-order at Merchoid for $54.99 with free shipping slated for September 30th. That’s a pretty good deal for a high quality knitted sweater. It’s also an exclusive apparently, so Merchoid is the only place you’ll be able to get it. Just don’t be surprised if you try it on and find that it refuses to come off.

Plus, pre-order quantities are extremely limited on this one, so reserve a sweater in your size while you can. There will undoubtedly be additional batches added between now and December, but we’re guessing that reserving one early is the way to go. Keep tabs on Merchoid’s Christmas sweater page for new additions in the coming months. Now, if you’re looking for something warm to wear this Fall, we have you covered…

This official Venom hoodie is a perfect match for your Christmas sweater. You can order the Venom hoodie right here for $54.99 with free shipping. As you will see in the images on the product page, it features a bold print, multiple pockets, and cool-looking textured areas running up the chest and under the hood.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.