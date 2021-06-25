Vin Diesel Says Fast 9 Will Make The First Movie Make More Sense

✖

The trailer for F9 was as off the wall as you would expect, with vehicles strapping rockets to the back and heading to space somehow being in the mix. That said, there is more in store for fans than just outlandish action, as the also film brings Dom's mysterious brother into the spotlight, and that will lead to some welcome revelations. In fact, according to a new interview with star Vin Diesel, those revelations will have you looking at the original film in a whole new light, allowing it to make more sense in hindsight.

"The whole world has this excitement about this movie coming out, but for those who have been with the franchise, it's even more special," Diesel told EW. "Because if you can remember the first movie, you are now going to go before the first movie and understand the first movie even more. That's cool. I'm a D&D head, so that's like origin stuff. So to see family members you never thought you would have seen, it's gonna kind of blow your mind. We've been wanting to know, where was Dom before he became Dom? Who were his influences? That's going to be really rich with story, and a lot of fun to see."

The franchise isn't stopping just yet though, as two more films are set to close out the franchise, and Diesel cannot wait for fans to see them.

"Just wait for 10," says Diesel. "Let's just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can't cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come."

F9 stars Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, with Oscar-winner Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Oscar winner Charlize Theron. F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

You can find the official description for F9 below.

"Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad)."

F9 hits theaters on June 25th.