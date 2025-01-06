Vin Diesel’s “Petty” Golden Globe Hello to Dwayne Johnson Has Fast & Furious Fans Laughing

Fast and Furious franchise star Vin Diesel took to the stage at the 82nd Golden Globes to announce the winner of this year’s Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award. Before even acknowledging the nominees in the category or getting into his speech, Diesel took a surprise pivot and made eye contact with someone in the audience, starring directly at his co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and simply saying, “Hey Dwayne.” Though Fast and Furious fans are no doubt well aware of the drama between the two actors, this small moment has already been dubbed “groundbreaking” and “petty” by those watching.

“That “hey, Dwayne” from Vin Diesel was SOOOOOO LOADED!!!!!” One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote about the exchange. “This is the type of petty I live for!!!” The pettiness was praised by even more, with one user adding: “vin diesel’s “hey, dwayne”… this DIVA! lmao” Another assumed that the family was about to have a fight on stage, writing: “dwayne johnson is one instant away from going up onstage and killing vin diesel live on air.” One user noted the brief reaction from Dwayne Johnson seemed just as loaded as Vin’s delivery, writing in a post: “You could literally see The Rock’s hatred towards Vin Diesel in that shot.” Watch it for yourself below!

As Fast & Furious fans know well, Dwayne Johnson made his franchise debut as Luke Hobbs in 2011’s Fast Five, going on to become a staple of the series with appearances in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious. He would go on to star in his own spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, with Jason Statham.

It’s been well publicized that Johnson and Diesel had a falling out on the set, with a feud that has carried on for years. It all began in 2016 when Johnson where he praised his female co-stars, but called out some of his male co-stars as being “Candy asses.” Johnson would later confirm that he was referring to Diesel, telling Rolling Stone: “What I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity.”

In the years that followed suit, Diesel and Johnson would trade barbs through the press and on social media, but eventually the hatchet would be buried. Johnson returned to the franchise with Fast X last year, marking his first appearance in four years, and setting up future appearances for Luke Hobbs in the franchise. It has yet to be confirmed when exactly Johnson will return, but fans of the series took tonight’s little exchange between the two as one that carried a little more weight than was perhaps warranted.