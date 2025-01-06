Golden Globes: Every Winner That Geeks Need to Know About

Tonight marks the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, paying tribute to the best films and television of 2024 and officially kicking off awards season. No matter if you’re all-in on DC or a Marvel fan to the core, geeks and nerds should pay close attention to some of the races in tonight’s Golden Globes specifically because their favorite properties and films are up for some of the prizes (which could pave the path for even bigger awards throughout the year). At this year’s awards, Dune: Part Two is up for two different awards (and didn’t win either), with The Wild Robot and Wicked each up for four (Wicked won just one, while The Wild Robot took home none). Genre fans should know that The Substance has five different Golden Globe nominations (and that Demi Moore won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy).
On the television side, The Penguin has three nominations including Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, Best Actor in a Limited Series for Colin Farrell, and and Best Actress in a Limited Series for Cristin Milioti. Farrell officially took home the prize for Best Actor in a Limited Series, perhaps paving the way for a Primetime Emmy nomination later in the year. Milioti on the other hand lost her category to Jodie Foster for HBO’s True Detective: Night Country. The good news for The Penguin fans is that Foster already won her Primetime Emmy for the same role, so she won’t compete against Milioti later this year.
We’ll be keeping track of the above winners and even more as the ceremony kicks off and continues. The full list of winners can be found below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- The Brutalist – WINNER
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez – WINNER
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Flow – WINNER
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Alien Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked – WINNER
- The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- All We Imagine As Light
- Emilia Pérez – WINNER
- The Girl With the Needle
- I’m Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie – Maria
- Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here – WINNER
- Kate Winslet – Lee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist – WINNER
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig – Queer
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Amy Adams – Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance – WINNER
- Zendaya – Challengers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell – Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan – A Different Man – WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley – The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldana – Emilia Pérez – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Edward Berger – Conclave
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist – WINNER
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Peter Straughan – Conclave – WINNER
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
- Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
- Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Challengers – WINNER
- Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl
- “Compress/Repress” – Challengers
- “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – WINNER
- “Forbidden Road” – Better Man
- “Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot
- “Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun – WINNER
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks – WINNER
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Disclaimer
- MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley – Black Doves
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne – Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – WINNER
- Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Kahtryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country – WINNER
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
- Sofía Vergara – Griselda
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kate Winslet – The Regime
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin – WINNER
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch – MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbender – Hacks
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Tadanoby Asano – Shōgun – WINNER
- Javier Bardem – MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Diego Luna – La Máquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Best Performance in Standup Comedy on Television
- Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
- Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
- Adam Sandler: Love You
- Ali Wong: Single Lady – WINNER
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings