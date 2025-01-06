Golden Globes: Every Winner That Geeks Need to Know About

Tonight marks the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, paying tribute to the best films and television of 2024 and officially kicking off awards season. No matter if you’re all-in on DC or a Marvel fan to the core, geeks and nerds should pay close attention to some of the races in tonight’s Golden Globes specifically because their favorite properties and films are up for some of the prizes (which could pave the path for even bigger awards throughout the year). At this year’s awards, Dune: Part Two is up for two different awards (and didn’t win either), with The Wild Robot and Wicked each up for four (Wicked won just one, while The Wild Robot took home none). Genre fans should know that The Substance has five different Golden Globe nominations (and that Demi Moore won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy).

On the television side, The Penguin has three nominations including Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, Best Actor in a Limited Series for Colin Farrell, and and Best Actress in a Limited Series for Cristin Milioti. Farrell officially took home the prize for Best Actor in a Limited Series, perhaps paving the way for a Primetime Emmy nomination later in the year. Milioti on the other hand lost her category to Jodie Foster for HBO’s True Detective: Night Country. The good news for The Penguin fans is that Foster already won her Primetime Emmy for the same role, so she won’t compete against Milioti later this year.

We’ll be keeping track of the above winners and even more as the ceremony kicks off and continues. The full list of winners can be found below.

This post is being updated.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist – WINNER

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez – WINNER

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow – WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked – WINNER

The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez – WINNER

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here – WINNER

Kate Winslet – Lee

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams – Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance – WINNER

Zendaya – Challengers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man – WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldana – Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist – WINNER

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Peter Straughan – Conclave – WINNER

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Challengers – WINNER

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl

“Compress/Repress” – Challengers

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – WINNER

“Forbidden Road” – Better Man

“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun – WINNER

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks – WINNER

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Disclaimer

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – WINNER

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Kahtryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country – WINNER

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet – The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell – The Penguin – WINNER

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Cooper Koch – MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbender – Hacks

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanoby Asano – Shōgun – WINNER

Javier Bardem – MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Diego Luna – La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Best Performance in Standup Comedy on Television