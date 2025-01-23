It’s About to Get a Lot Harder to Watch This Violent Vince Vaughn Thriller

Time is running out to catch one of 2017’s most acclaimed thrillers, as Brawl in Cell Block 99 leaves Netflix on January 25th. Director S. Craig Zahler’s brutal prison drama follows Bradley Thomas (Vince Vaughn), a former boxer who must navigate increasingly dangerous prison environments to protect his family after a drug deal gone wrong. While the film’s theatrical run was limited, it earned widespread praise for its uncompromising vision and Vaughn’s dramatic transformation, marking a sharp departure from his typical comedic roles. In addition, the movie’s ultraviolence helped with the word-of-mouth that allowed it to become a streaming success.

Brawl in Cell Block 99‘s critical success stemmed from its authentic approach to both character development and action. Zahler specifically sought out Vaughn for his imposing 6’5″ frame and untapped dramatic potential, moving away from more obvious casting choices. To prepare for the physically demanding role, Vaughn underwent extensive training to perform his own fight sequences, which were captured without computer-generated effects or stunt doubles. This commitment to realism helped Brawl in Cell Block 99 to stand out, with the film maintaining a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes across 99 reviews.

After premiering at the 74th Venice International Film Festival, Brawl in Cell Block 99 went on to make several prestigious year-end lists of best movies, including The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and The A.V. Club. The Museum of Modern Art even added the film to their permanent collection, recognizing its artistic merit. In addition, Vaughn’s performance earned him a Saturn Award nomination for Best Actor.

How a $4-Million Prison Thriller Became a Critical Phenomenon

Shot over a tight five-week schedule on Staten Island, Brawl in Cell Block 99 demonstrates how creative constraints can fuel innovation. Working with cinematographer Benji Bakshi, Zahler developed a distinct visual approach, choosing a narrower aspect ratio than his previous film, Bone Tomahawk, to focus on intimate character moments. Furthermore, the film’s color palette progressively darkens as the story descends into its hellish third act, reflecting Bradley’s journey through increasingly dangerous prison levels.

According to Zahler, he drew inspiration from classic prison films, particularly Don Siegel’s Riot in Cell Block 11, but sought to bring new elements to the genre. Despite its modest $4-million budget, the film’s commitment to practical effects and extended takes lends the violence a visceral quality rarely seen in modern thrillers. Zahler and his team achieved this through careful choreography and multiple takes, with the actors risking injury if mistakes occurred during the intricate fight sequences.

Brawl in Cell Block 99‘s theatrical run might have been disappointing – grossing just $79,000 worldwide – but this reflects the challenges in marketing independent R-rated genre films that challenge genre conventions. While the film’s departure from Netflix might make it more difficult to access temporarily, Brawl in Cell Block 99 will likely be picked up by a different streaming service soon. Still, just in case, there’s no time better than now to watch a truly unique thriller that showcases Vince Vaughn’s talent as few movies do.

Brawl in Cell Block 99 will remain on Netflix until January 25th.