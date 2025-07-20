One of the Wildest Action Movies of the 2020s Finally Returns to Streaming

You can finally watch one of the most entertaining action movies of recent years on Peacock’s streaming service. While other streamers like Netflix, Disney+, or Amazon Prime Video might be better-known, Peacock hosts some brilliant movies and TV shows. Even though we’re only halfway through the year, one of the best Christmas-themed horror movies has just hit Peacock, joining other projects including Mission: Impossible,The King of Staten Island, King Kong, and Titanic.

Back in 2022, David Harbour (Thunderbolts*, Stranger Things) starred as a violent and hardened Santa Claus in Tommy Wirkola’s Violent Night, which you can now stream on Peacock. It’s been some time since Violent Night has been available on a streaming service, so the popular holiday movie with a twist hitting Peacock on July 20, 2025, is very exciting. Written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, Violent Night put a spin on the typical Christmas story, as Harbour’s Santa Claus has a hard edge and brilliant fighting skills.

During a heated and uncomfortable Christmas gathering, the wealthy Lightstone family are held hostage by a group of mercenaries seeking $300 million in their mansion. Simultaneously, Santa Claus arrives to deliver gifts, but he ends up using his Viking warrior talents and his fabled hammer, Skullcrusher, from his time as Nicomund the Red to save the young Trudy. Violent Night blends the action-packed thrills of Die Hard with the festive family fun of Home Alone, creating some incredibly entertaining and hilarious moments. Here’s the trailer:

Violent Night joins an elite group of R-rated movies on Peacock, alongside the likes

of Oppenheimer, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Fist of Legend. The holiday movie

doesn’t hold back, showing us every gory and brutal detail of Santa’s battle against

the mercenaries, who are led by John Leguizamo’s Scrooge. David Harbour

doesn’t only bring action to the role of Santa Claus, but also a healthy dose of heart

and his trademark fatherly presence when speaking to Trudy (Leah Brady), which is

a seldom-seen combination in holiday movies.

Why Peacock has decided to add Violent Night to its repertoire in July is unclear, but

the platform is perhaps hoping to capitalize on Harbour’s appearance in Stranger

Things Season 5’s new trailer. Harbour will appear as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things

upcoming final season, while a sequel to Violent Night is also in development, and is

expected to release in December 2026. In 2026, Harbour will also be making his

return as Alexei Shostakov’s Red Guardian in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday,

so the future is looking bright for Harbour, which could give Violent Night a new lease

on life.