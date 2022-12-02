Violent Night Box Office Off to a Strong Start With Previews

Santa came early for Violent Night, which earned over $1 million in Thursday previews. Universal and 87North's action-horror-comedy managed $1.1 million, and is projected for a $10 million-plus opening weekend. The odds are, it will come in second at this week's box office, behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and ahead of Strange World. Of course, given the budgets of those movies relative to the reported $20 million cost of Violent Night, it's hard to argue a $10 million opening isn't a pretty good start, particularly since its holiday theme will presumably give it legs throughout December.

Recent preview nights to hit similar numbers suggest the movie will likely clock in closer to $12 million. Jackass Forever snagged a $1.65 million preview on its way to a $23.1M opening weekend, while The Menu previewed at $1 million on the way to $9 million, and The Northman had $1.35 million in previews ahead of its $12.2 million opening.

You can check out the film's official synopsis below.

From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red.

When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint.

The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise).

Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick David Leitch and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film's executive producer is Marc S. Fischer.

Violent Night is in theaters now.