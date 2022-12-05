Violent Night Producer Teases Sequel Being Developed

The David Harbour-starring Violent Night is one of the more unlikely holiday movies of recent years, in which Kris Kringle takes on an elite group of home invaders in an intensely bloody affair, with producer Kelly McCormick recently teasing that, based on the box-office reception to the picture, a follow-up could be moving forward. Part of what made Violent Night refreshing is that it wasn't teased as being the beginning of a franchise, so this should come as an exciting update to fans, and with the film taking in an impressive $13.3 million in its opening weekend, it sounds like things are already off to a good start for the project. McCormick also confirmed that there are still plans for a follow-up to the Bob Odenkirk-starring Nobody. Violent Night is in theaters now.

"We're working on a lot of originals right now," McCormick shared with Collider. "We are also working on a Nobody 2. We're hoping to start working on a Violent Night 2, if everything goes well the next few weeks. We have a tendency to just keep our heads down and focus on what's in front of us, or near. So yeah, that's kind of it. We're in it. We still have two and a half months of work to do on this one."

The film is described, "To hell with 'all is calm.' From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red.

"When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint.

"The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise).

"Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film's executive producer is Marc S. Fischer."

Stay tuned for updates on a possible Violent Night 2.

