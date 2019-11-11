Warner Bros. Animation Debuts First SCOOB Trailer

Last week Warner Bros. Animation ripped the mask off of their upcoming animated reboot of the Scooby-Doo franchise with the first official look at SCOOB. Now, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for the film, offering the first footage from feature and a tease of what to expect from this interpretation of the classic series. The feature film will deliver a unique tale for the Mystery, INC. gang with brand new voices for the lead characters and crossovers from other properties from Hanna-Barbera! Check out the video in the player above.

The cast for SCOOB includes Will Forte as the voice Shaggy, Gina Rodriguez providing the voice of Velma, Zac Efron as Fred, and Amanda Seyfried as Daphne. Legendary voice actor Frank Welker will return to voice Scooby-Doo once again, having been a part of the franchise since its debut where he voiced Fred. Welker succeeded the original Scooby-Doo voice actor Don Messick in many projects after his death in 1997.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SCOOB will pull from every corner of the Hanna-Barbera canon when it debuts in theaters, not just the monster-themed mystery series. Also along for the animated feature are Mark Wahlberg as the heroic Blue Falcon with Ken Jeong as Dynomutt from one Hanna-Barbera series, plus Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman and Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee Sykes, one of the “teen angels” from the original Captain Caveman cartoon series. Jason Isaacs will provide the voice of the supervillain Dick Dastardly from the Hanna-Barbera series Wacky Races.

Directed by Tony Cervone (Space Jam) from a script by Matt Lieberman (The Addams Family), SCOOB will debut in theaters on May 15, 2020.

The previous big-screen outings for Mystery Inc came in the form of two live-action films written by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn. Those movies starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Matthew Lillard.

In recent years, the franchise has continued with a crossover special with the popular CW series Supernatural and a new animated series called Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? which debuted this summer on the Boomerang streaming service featuring guest stars like Kevin Conroy as Batman, Mark Hamill as The Joker, with comedians Ricky Gervais, Penn & Teller, and “Weird Al” Yankovic appearing as themselves.