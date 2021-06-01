Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Logo Has the Internet Laughing
Earlier today came the announcement that in the wake of the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, the new media conglomerate will be named Warner Bros. Discovery with an official logo for the new company revealed. A fair wait to describe the new logo would be simple, but the internet is anything but fair and the reaction to the image has been all over the map with mockery the default (as is custom). Chief among the complaints for the logo is that it's not exciting, or even that creative a combination of the two companies' names. We've collected some of the reactions below.
The new company, co-owned by Discovery and AT&T, will take the slogan "the stuff that dreams are made of," borrowed from the Warner Bros. Pictures movie The Maltese Falcon. Warner Bros. Discovery will become the umbrella that houses such brands as HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, CNN, WB Games, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Wizarding World, Adult Swim, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC, Animal Planet, ID, and others. Some comic book fans wonder what this means for the future of DC, the publisher of comics featuring Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, among many others, which is included in the merger.
The official press release describes Warner Bros. Discovery as a “pure play” content company. The release cites the company's deep catalog of intellectual property, including 200,000 hours of programming and more than 100 brands.
This is all wrong
prevnext
Coming up w/ a name & logo is some tough stuff, but... Warner Bros. Discovery..... CUT CUT CUT! This is all wrong, now I want you to go at it again, but w/ more passion please. OKAY?! Okay. Roll again. TAKE 2!#WarnerBros #warnerbrosdiscovery #Discovery #FilmTwitter #film #movies https://t.co/8s1ywuUDHc— John Plocar (DuHouse) (@PlocarArts) June 1, 2021
truly godawful
prevnext
The graphic design on the new Warner Bros. Discovery logo is truly godawful compared to the WB classic shield. https://t.co/O4pvV9SUQr— Hogwarts Legacy: News (@HogwartsLegacyN) June 1, 2021
Too many syllables
prevnext
Warner Bros. Discovery = 7 syllables. Too many!!— Danny Khatib (@khatibda) June 1, 2021
Graphic designer feedback
prevnext
I sent the graphic designer at my company Warner Bros. Discovery new logo and this is what she said pic.twitter.com/gHLnMcrfAI— Ryan RC Rea (@volvoshine) June 1, 2021
This is words, not a logo
prevnext
This is words not a logo. I imagine they’ll use WB shield with “Discovery”instead of “Pictures” for the opening credits. #wb #WarnerDiscovery @wbpictures @warnerbros @Discovery https://t.co/ISkKJiylJ2— JohnnyPappas (@johnnypappas) June 1, 2021
somehow the best they could do combined was WordArt
prevnext
I saw this new Warner Bros Discovery logo in a tweet and assumed it was a joke... But no. It's real. Both companies have good logos currently but somehow the best they could do combined was WordArt?
Did this merger happen in 1998? pic.twitter.com/QJ51wBw3SE— Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) June 1, 2021
That's the extent of your top shelf creativity?
prevnext
Dear @warnerbros - Is "Warner Brothers Discovery" really your best idea for renaming the company? Seriously? That's the extent of your top shelf creativity? pic.twitter.com/goVgj8DbbZ— RetroBlasting (@RetroBlasting) June 1, 2021
Thank you Warner Bros Discovery
prevnext
Thank you Warner Bros Discovery, for letting me know that I can always have professional graphic design as an easy fall back job. https://t.co/1fFM4pzsjH— VibingJon (@VibingJon) June 1, 2021
Cue The Animaniacs
prevnext
I don't mind the name "Warner Bros. Discovery." What I mind is that "logo" that the Animaniacs would no doubt have a field day writing a song about.— KJHalvy / ᶜʳᵉᵃᵗᵘʳᵉᴾʳᵒʲᵉᶜᵗ 🐟 (@kjhalvy) June 1, 2021
And now for something completely different
prev
warner bros discovery sounds like a super mario galaxy clone for the dreamcast— andrew webster (@A_Webster) June 1, 2021