Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Logo Has the Internet Laughing

Earlier today came the announcement that in the wake of the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, the new media conglomerate will be named Warner Bros. Discovery with an official logo for the new company revealed. A fair wait to describe the new logo would be simple, but the internet is anything but fair and the reaction to the image has been all over the map with mockery the default (as is custom). Chief among the complaints for the logo is that it's not exciting, or even that creative a combination of the two companies' names. We've collected some of the reactions below.

The new company, co-owned by Discovery and AT&T, will take the slogan "the stuff that dreams are made of," borrowed from the Warner Bros. Pictures movie The Maltese Falcon. Warner Bros. Discovery will become the umbrella that houses such brands as HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, CNN, WB Games, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Wizarding World, Adult Swim, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC, Animal Planet, ID, and others. Some comic book fans wonder what this means for the future of DC, the publisher of comics featuring Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, among many others, which is included in the merger.

The official press release describes Warner Bros. Discovery as a “pure play” content company. The release cites the company's deep catalog of intellectual property, including 200,000 hours of programming and more than 100 brands.