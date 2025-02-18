One of the Biggest Movies of 2025 Is Already Available to Watch at Home

Prior to the release of Captain America: Brave New World this weekend, an animated book adaptation from Universal and DreamWorks sat on top of the 2025 box office standings. Dog Man, based on the beloved books by Dav Pilkey, made its big screen debut a few weeks ago and has enjoyed some sustained success in theaters. Save for Marvel’s latest release, Dog Man has been far and away the most successful release of 2025, and now it’s available to watch at home.

On Tuesday morning, Dog Man popped up for purchase or rental on digital retailers like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home. That means you can watch Dog Man from your living room right now, despite the fact that it was just released in theaters on January 31st.

All that to say, Dog Man will also be getting a physical home release as well, and those wanting to purchase the film may want to wait for the actual disc. Universal is set to release Dog Man on Blu-ray April 1st, and you can pre-order your copy here.

Dog Man stars Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson as the film’s villain, Petey the Cat, while Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery stars as the hero’s Chief. The star-studded cast also includes Isla Fisher as TV reporter Sarah Hatoff; Poppy Liu as Petey’s assistant, Butler; Stephen Root as Grampa; Billy Boyd as Sarah’s cameraman, Seamus; and Ricky Gervais as Flippy the fish.

You can check out the official synopsis for Dog Man below!

“When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve-and fetch, sit and roll over. As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery), he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson). Petey’s latest plan is to clone himself, creating the kitten Lil Petey, to double his ability to do crime stuff. Things get complicated, though, when Lil Petey forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man.

“When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey reluctantly join forces in an action-packed race against time to rescue the young kitten. In the process, they discover the power of family (and kittens!) to bring even the most hostile foes together”