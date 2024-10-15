Joker 2 Digital Release Date Set After Folie à Deux Flops at the Box Office

The world is a stage, but Joker and Harley are ending their exclusive theatrical run earlier than expected. The Joker 2 digital release date has been set for October after the jukebox musical, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker and Lady Gaga as Harleen “Lee” Quinzel, bombed at the box office following a sub-$40 million opening weekend and an 81 percent plunge in its second weekend — the worst drop ever for a comic book movie. Along with its domestic cume of $52 million, Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel stands at a global gross of $165 million and is projected to end its run with a worldwide total of $210 million.



Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about when and where to watch Joker: Folie à Deux at home, and when you might be able to stream Joker 2 on Max.



Joker 2 Digital Release Date



You can buy Joker: Folie à Deux on digital UHD (priced $24.99) on PVOD (premium video on demand) platforms like Amazon’s Prime Video, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), and Apple TV starting October 29 — just 25 days after the movie opened in theaters.



Joker 2 Streaming Date



Warner Bros. hasn’t announced when you can stream Joker 2 on Max, and the movie isn’t listed among the titles that are new on Max in October 2024.

However, two other 2024 movies distributed by Warner Bros. that bombed at the box office — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Watchers — arrived on Max 84 days after hitting theaters, suggesting Joker 2 could debut on the service on Friday, December 27.



Where Can I Watch Joker 1 Online?



You can stream Joker (2019) on Max (subscription required), TNT, and TBS. You can also rent ($3.99) or buy ($7.99) Joker on digital download via Apple TV+, Prime Video, and the Microsoft Store.

The Joker Movie Bundle



Joker: Folie à Deux‘s digital version will be bundled with 2019’s Joker in the Joker 2-Movie Collection on Fandango at Home ($49.99). That’s not all, folks: the Fandango bundle includes an exclusive collectible poster paying homage to the Looney Tunes-inspired cartoon that opens the sequel. The poster is a limited edition of 5,000 and is sized 27″ x 39″.

When Does Joker 2 Come Out on Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD?

You can own Joker 2 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting December 17. Warner Bros. will also release a Joker: Folie à Deux limited edition steelbook, which includes the 4K UHD version of the movie, a Blu-ray disc, and digital code. You can pre-order the Joker 2 Blu-ray here on Amazon and the Joker 2 steelbook here on Amazon.

Is Joker 2 a Musical?

Joker: Folie à Deux is a jukebox musical and features musical sequences performed by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.



How Many Songs Are in Joker 2?