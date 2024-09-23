Everything Coming to Max in October 2024

October is just around the corner and spooky season is getting into full swing. With about a week left until the calendar flips over, Max is letting subscribers know what new movies and TV shows it has in store. On Monday, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service unveiled its monthly newsletter, revealing all of the new titles making their way to the lineup.

After adding several popular horror titles on October 1st, Max will kick off the season in earnest with the debut of the new Salem's Lot movie two days later. The film is another live-action adaptation of the popular Stephen King novel, and it hails from Gary Dauberman, director of Annabelle Comes Home.

October will also see two major films from 2024 make their streaming service debuts. Ti West and A24's MaXXXine will arrive on the service October 18th, while M. Night Shyamalan's new film, Trap, starts streaming on October 25th.

You can check out the full list of Max's October additions below!