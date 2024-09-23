Everything Coming to Max in October 2024
Salem's Lot highlights the October lineup on Max.
October is just around the corner and spooky season is getting into full swing. With about a week left until the calendar flips over, Max is letting subscribers know what new movies and TV shows it has in store. On Monday, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service unveiled its monthly newsletter, revealing all of the new titles making their way to the lineup.
After adding several popular horror titles on October 1st, Max will kick off the season in earnest with the debut of the new Salem's Lot movie two days later. The film is another live-action adaptation of the popular Stephen King novel, and it hails from Gary Dauberman, director of Annabelle Comes Home.
October will also see two major films from 2024 make their streaming service debuts. Ti West and A24's MaXXXine will arrive on the service October 18th, while M. Night Shyamalan's new film, Trap, starts streaming on October 25th.
You can check out the full list of Max's October additions below!
October 1st
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street
A Day in the Country
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Return to Salem's Lot
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
Altitude
Annabelle Comes Home
Annabelle: Creation
Barry Munday
Contraband: Seized at Sea, Season 1 (Discovery)
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 5 (Discovery)
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Dinner for Schmucks
Doctor Sleep
Dune (1984)
Edge of Darkness
Four Christmases
Freddy vs. Jason
Frost / Nixon
George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey
Godzilla vs. Biollante
Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah
Green Porno
Gremlins (1984)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
I Was a Teenage Zombie
Interview with the Vampire (1994)
Invictus
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Knife in the Water
Lawrence of Arabia
Major Barbara
Mecum Main Attractions: Monterey CA
Misery
Mississippi Masala
Monte Carlo
My Life as a Dog
Ondine
Open Your Eyes
Poltergeist (1982)
Practical Magic
Red Dawn (2012)
Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Stephen King's It (1990)
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Cranes are Flying
The Curse of La Llorona
The Death of Superman
The Huntsman: Winter's War
The Life and Times of Farmer Al
The Naked Kiss
The Return of Godzilla
The Rise of Catherine the Great
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Traffik
Tyler Perry's Madea's Tough Love
Walkabout
Water for Elephants
October 2nd
Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1 (Discovery)
October 3rd
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 5 (Discovery)
Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)
Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2 (Max Original)
Las Bravas F.C., Season 2 (Max Original)
Salem's Lot (2024) (Max Original)
Velma: This Halloween Needs To Be More Special! (Max Original)
October 4th
Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 2-3 (Max Original)
Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 4 (Max Original)
HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 (HGTV)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Hairy Halloween (Discovery International)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: What a Monster (Discovery International)
Scariest House in America, Season 1 (HGTV)
October 6th
Have I Got News for You (CNN)
The Franchise, Season 1 (HBO Original)
October 7th
House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)
Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good (Food Network)
La Mente del Poder, Season 1
October 9th
1000-lb Sisters, Season 6 (TLC)
Bargain Block New Orleans, Season 1 (HGTV)
October 10th
Caddo Lake (2024) (Max Original)
Expedition Unknown, Season 14 (Discovery)
Good Hair
Roller Jam (Max Original)
October 11th
The Confidante (Une Amie Dévouée) (Max Original)
The Disappearance (Chyłka – Zaginięcie), Season 2-5 (Discovery International)
Tuesday (A24)
October 13th
Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)
October 14th
Barney's World, Season 1
October 15th
I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders (HBO Original)
October 17th
LOUDER: The Soundtrack of Change (Max Original)
October 18th
MaXXXine (A24)
Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis Fall Special 2024
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 16 (HGTV)
The Sancho Case (Caso Sancho) (Max Original)
October 19th
Bering Sea Gold, Season 18 (Discovery)
Vacation House Rules, Season 5 (HGTV)
October 21st
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three
October 22nd
Residential Rage (ID)
October 23rd
1000-lb Best Friends, Season 3 (TLC)
Breath of Fire (HBO Original)
Sin City Tow, Season 1 (Discovery)
October 25th
Trap (2024)
October 26th
First-Time Buyer's Club, Season 2 (OWN)
Impractical Jokers, Season 11 (truTV)
October 27th
Chris Brown: A History of Violence (ID)
Somebody Somewhere, Season 3 (HBO Original)
October 28th
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 8 (Travel Channel)
People Magazine Investigates, Season 8 (ID)
October 30th
Skin Hunters (Max Original)
Supermarket Stakeout, Season 6 (Food Network)
October 31st
Dark Souls Among Us (aka Senales del Mas Alla), Season 1
