Anthony Mackie is saluting his Captain America: Brave New World co-star Harrison Ford. The iconic Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor — who makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, a.k.a. Red Hulk, in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie — was inducted into the 2024 class of Disney Legends at the D23 fan event over the weekend. Ford, 82, was among 14 honorees recognized during Sunday’s ceremony, which celebrates artists and visionaries who have significantly contributed to the company’s 101-year legacy.

“The Disney Legends Award is the highest honor our company bestows,” Disney CEO BobIger said. “It’s presented as a celebration of talent, a recognition ofachievement, and, above all, a sincere expression of our deep gratitude.Disney Legends are bound by the special place they have earned in ourhistory for their tremendous contributions in service of entertainingand delighting fans around the globe.”

Calling the Indiana Jones and Han Solo actor “the definition of a leading man, who stands alone in a category all his own,” Iger introduced a star-studded tribute video honoring Ford with appearances by Mackie alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Indiana Jones series director Steven Spielberg and producer Frank Marshall, Raiders of the Lost Ark‘s Karen Allen, Temple of Doom‘s Ke Huy Quan, Dial of Destiny’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, The Force Awakens co-stars Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley, and fellow Disney Legend George Lucas.

“I started my career with you in a small role in a very large movie,” Mackie, referring to 2003’s Hollywood Homicide, says in a segment of the video posted online. “And now I have the opportunity to sit on set with you every day — as not only my mentor, but my co-star. I can’t tell you how much it meant to me to have you teach me every day, and show me what it meant to be a leading man. Even though it was my movie.”



“You taught me what it meant to carry a crew, to carry a cast, and to be the lead,” Mackie continued. “I thank you for that.”

When accepting the award, an emotional Ford said he’s “so very grateful” to be part of the 37-year tradition naming him a Disney Legend.

“I love the people I’ve had the opportunity to work with. Nobody does anything in this business alone,” Ford said. “We work in collaboration, no matter who we are or what we’re doing. We’re working on an idea. I have the privilege of being a storyteller — an assisted storyteller. I have my part of the story to tell. But so does everyone else.”



“The stories are for you, about you, about us. Our common humanity,” Ford continued. “And to be able to work in that area is a privilege. We have a bond between us that’s based on the quality of the product, and Disney produces great product.” As part of Disney’s Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Marvel franchises, Ford added he’s “very honored” to be in the company of the 2024 class of Disney Legends.

Among this year’s honorees are Oscar-nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Angela Bassett, Avatar filmmaker James Cameron, The Simpsons series co-creator James L. Brooks, Star Wars and Muppets puppeteer Frank Oz, and Indiana Jones and Star Wars composer John Williams. Marvel artist Steve Ditko, who co-created Spider-Man and Doctor Strange with Stan Lee, was recognized posthumously.

The 2024 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony is available to stream now on Disney+. Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World — starring Mackie and Ford with Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with GiancarloEsposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson — opens in theaters February 14th, 2025.