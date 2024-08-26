Where to Stream A Quiet Place: Day One Online

After making noise at the summer box office with $261 million worldwide, horror fans can watch A Quiet Place: Day One online in the comfort — and silence — of their own homes. Starring Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), the New York-set Quiet Place prequel takes place on the first day of the alien invasion that brought the sound-seeking creatures (called Death Angels) to Earth in a different vantage point from the Abbott family in 2018’s A Quiet Place and 2020’s A Quiet Place Part II.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know about how to stream A Quiet Place: Day One, including how to watch for free online.

A Quiet Place: Day One Streaming Release Date

Paramount announced that A Quiet Place: Day One will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada starting August 27th. Paramount+ plans start at $7.99/mo for Paramount+ Essential (with ads) or $12.99/mo for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (ad-free).

How to Watch A Quiet Place: Day One Online for Free



New Paramount+ subscribers can sign up for a free Paramount+ trial that is active for seven days, unlocking free access to A Quiet Place: Day One, as well as the John Krasinski and Emily Blunt-starring A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place 2. Your subscription also includes recent releases like Top Gun: Maverick, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, IF starring Ryan Reynolds, and more.



What is A Quiet Place: Day One About?



When Samira (Nyong’o) returns home to New York City, her simpletrip turns into a harrowing nightmare when mysterious creatures thathunt by sound attack. Accompanied by her cat, Frodo, and an unexpectedally, Eric (Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journeythrough the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule isto stay quiet to stay alive.

A Quiet Place: Day One Cast



Along with Nyong’o and Quinn,the cast includes Alex Wolff (Oppenheimer), Eliane Umuhire (Omen), Djimon Hounsou (Rebel Moon), reprising his role as Henri from A Quiet Place Part II, and animal actors Nico and Schnitzel as Sam’s cat, Frodo. Michael Sarnoski (Pig) directed and wrote the script based on a story he co-wrote with Krasinski, based on characters created by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck. Michael Bay (Transformers, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) produces via Platinum Dunes with Andrew Form (The Forever Purge) and Brad Fuller (Ouija: Origin of Evil), and executive producers Allyson Seeger (A Quiet Place) and Vicki Dee Rock (Plane).

A Quiet Place: Day One Rating



A Quiet Place: Day One is rated PG-13 for terror and violent content/bloody images.