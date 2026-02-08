Time is Running Out to Watch A Cult Sci-Fi Gem for Free (& it Only Just Arrived)

In a confusing move, it looks as though Tubi is already removing an underrated sci-fi gem from their roster—one they only just added a few weeks ago. This particular dystopian project is man vs. robot with a splash of David vs. Goliath flavor to spice it up. And really, what more could you want to kill some time than Rocky meets rock ‘em, sock ‘em robots?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reel Steel, starring Hugh Jackman, centers around Charlie Kenton, a man who used to be a promising prizefighter. But now that robots have taken over the boxing ring and the sport at large, those days are long gone for him and other human fighters. Now working as a small-time promoter, Charlie spends his days putting together scrap metal and spare parts into low-end robot fighters to earn a few bucks. Hitting rock bottom sees him reluctantly teaming up with his estranged son to build and train a championship robot for one last shot at redemption and more than a little glory. The overall plot is definitely silly, but all in all, it’s got heart and a ton of great action sequences that will definitely keep you entertained throughout.

Reel Steel Packs A Punch

Play video

The movie fared pretty middling with critics, earning a 60% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. However, it performed moderately better with general audiences, ranking at 73% on the Popcornmeter. While it’s a little predictable, with a plot that feels more played out than tried and true, there’s real heart beneath the steely surface of giant fighting robots, drawing audiences in to a surprisingly emotional father-son story.

“Distill Rocky and The Champ, add a dash of The Rumble in the Jungle, shake well, and serve in larger-than-life rock ’em sock ’em robots. That’s basically what you get with Real Steel,” says Sean Axmaker of Stream on Demand. Touting the almost shocking ability of a movie about robots to tug at the heartstrings, Leslie Combemale of Cinema Siren says, “Though initially targeted at younger teenage boys, Real Steel has somehow made more of itself and become a feel-good movie about redemption both families and adult escapists will applaud.”

It’s hokey to a degree, but at its core, Reel Steel is a feel-good movie and accomplishes what it sets out to do: set up a story of father-son turmoil against the insane backdrop of boxing robots and gambling rings. At no point does it take itself too seriously, but it delivers solidly on the promises that it makes, with performances that are surprisingly gripping (including a cameo by Anthony Mackie). One viewer said it best, “Real Steel is a wonderful watch. The bonding and the final message truly stood out. It reminds us that we don’t always need a win—effort, resilience, and humanity matter more.”

Will you be catching Reel Steel before Tubi plucks it from the platform? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other sci-fi fans are saying!