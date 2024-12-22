Gladiator II is exiting the theatrical arena. The Ridley Scott-directed sequel to his 2000 original, which starred Russell Crowe as the general turned enslaved gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius, collected $416 million at the global box office since opening opposite Wicked on Nov. 22. Paul Mescal (Aftersun) stars as Maximus’ son, an adult Lucius Verus Aurelius (Spencer Treat Clark in the first film), leading a cast that includes Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman) as Lucius’ mother, Lucilla; Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as the Roman General Acacius; Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) and Fred Hechinger (Kraven the Hunter) as tyrannical twin Emperors Geta and Caracalla; and Denzel Washington (Training Day) as the arms dealer Macrinus.

Below, read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Gladiator II online and where to stream Gladiator I — including for free. Are you not entertained?

You can rent ($19.99) or buy ($24.99) Gladiator II digitally starting Tuesday, Dec. 24. The film will be available for digital download on retailers like Apple TV+, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), and Amazon’s Prime Video.

When Does Gladiator 2 Come Out on Streaming?

Gladiator II will stream exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The streamer has yet to announce when you can stream Gladiator II on Paramount+, but there is an average 25-day digital window (premium VOD) before Paramount Pictures films are sent to streaming.

That means the Gladiator sequel could be included with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME as soon as mid January 2025.

How to Watch Gladiator Online

Gladiator (2000) is streaming on Hulu (subscription required). You can stream Gladiator I for free here on Pluto until Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. No subscription is required to watch Gladiator on Pluto.

Is Russell Crowe in Gladiator 2?

Crowe does not appear in Gladiator II, which is set 16 years after the events of the original Gladiator. That film ended with — spoiler alert — Maximus dying after avenging his family murdered by Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

The sequel confirms that Crowe’s Maximus fathered Lucius, the “prince of Rome” and the grandson of former Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris in Gladiator). As an enslaved gladiator, Lucius returns to the Colosseum where the legendary Maximus died and dons his father’s sword and armor that have been enshrined with his words: “What we do in life echoes in eternity.”

What Is Gladiator II About?

Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Do You Need to See Gladiator I to Watch Gladiator II?

Gladiator II recaps the events of Gladiator I — including flashbacks to Maximus’ fate and the aftermath of first film, filling in the 16-year gap between the original and the sequel — to provide viewers with the necessary information needed to understand the story. While you can watch the new film without seeing the original, Gladiator II is a direct sequel that is rooted in Maximus’ legacy, so it’s best experienced as a “part two” to Scott’s epic.

Otherwise, here’s everything you need to remember from Gladiator before watching Gladiator II. For those about to stream Gladiator and Gladiator II — we salute you.