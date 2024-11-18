Gladiator 2: Everything to Remember About the Original Film Before the Sequel

With Gladiator II, director Ridley Scott returns to ancient Rome to entertain us with one more epic tale filled with strength and honor. However, as a direct follow-up to 2000’s Gladiator, the sequel demands that you remember a few key plot points from the first movie. There’s only one problem with that approach: Gladiator II is hitting theaters 24 years after its predecessor.

Of course, Gladiator is an ageless movie, so it’s always great to return to it and watch Russell Crowe shine in his most recognizable part, the fallen general Maximus. Yet, it’s fair that you don’t have the time (or the desire) to fit a two-and-a-half-hour movie into your schedule just to prepare for Gladiator II. Fret not, we did the homework for you. Here’s everything you need to remember from Gladiator to enjoy the sequel to its fullest in a few short paragraphs.

Rome Is an Empire, But It Dreams of the Republic

The story of Gladiator kicks off in 180 AD. In the opening scene, the Roman Empire reaches its zenith under Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), who leads his armies to victory against Germanic tribes in a brutal campaign. After the battle, the philosophical emperor reveals his vision for Rome’s future to his trusted general, Maximus Decimus Meridius (Crowe).

Marcus believes the empire has become corrupt and wishes to restore power to the Senate, choosing Maximus as his protector during the transition period rather than his own son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). This decision proves catastrophic as Commodus, upon learning of his father’s intentions, murders Marcus Aurelius by suffocating him. Furthermore, when Maximus refuses to pledge loyalty to the new emperor, Commodus orders his execution and dispatches soldiers to murder Maximus’ wife and son in Spain. Maximus escapes, but not in time to save his family. So, the sequence of events transforms Maximus from Rome’s greatest general into a broken man who is sold into slavery.

Under Commodus’ rule, Rome’s political landscape becomes increasingly unstable. The new emperor controls the Senate with fear while eating away Rome’s resources to fund 150 days of Colosseum games to distract the population. Meanwhile, a resistance movement formed among the senators, led by Gracchus (Derek Jacobi) and supported by Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who saw their hopes for a restored republic slipping away. As for Maximus, he slowly restores his honor as a gladiator, embracing Marcus Aurelius’ dream of a Republic and using his new-found fame to challenge Commodus.

As the trailers for Gladiator II reveal, Rome is not yet a Republic, meaning that Maximus’ sacrifice wasn’t enough to turn the dream into reality. Fortunately, Paul Mescal’s Lucius follows Maximus’ lead to restart the good fight.

Lucius Is the Heir to Commodus’ Throne

In Gladiator, young Lucius (Spencer Treat Clark) represents the future of Rome as Marcus Aurelius’ grandson through his daughter Lucilla. As Commodus’ nephew, he is a potential heir to the throne, but his very existence also threatens his uncle’s power. It’s no wonder the villainous Commodus uses his nephew as leverage against Lucilla, threatening the boy’s life to ensure his sister’s loyalty.

After Maximus kills Commodus in a Colosseum duel, the general tells Lucilla she’s free and Lucius is safe. Together, they can ensure Marcus Aurelius’ plans for the Republic are put into motion. Since Lucius also becomes a gladiator for the sequel, we know that Maximus’ death was insufficient to ensure a clean succession. Hopefully, Gladiator II will thoroughly explain what happened after the credits roll in the first movie.

Lucilla Had a Close Relationship With Maximus

In Gladiator, Lucilla and Maximus work together against Commodus, hoping to honor Marcus Aurelius’ memory. However, the movie also underlines how the two characters had some sort of romantic entanglement in the past. Their tender feelings for each other are revealed through subtle moments and loaded conversations, suggesting they were lovers before Lucilla’s political marriage to another man.

The emperor’s incestuous desires for Lucilla and jealousy of Maximus create a volatile situation. This forces Lucilla to perform a delicate balancing act, appearing loyal to her brother while secretly working with Maximus to save Rome. The culmination of their relationship comes when Lucilla must betray Maximus to save her son from Commodus’ threats. Despite this betrayal, Maximus understands her impossible position and continues to fight for their shared vision of a restored Republic, even as he faces certain death in the arena.

Lucilla’s proximity to Maximus also allows the young Lucius to learn more about “The Spaniard,” the monicker the general uses as a gladiator. Since Lucius is retracing Maximus’ steps, it’s fair to assume Lucilla told Lucius a fair deal about the general, the man who saved his life. Given Lucius’ bloody career path in Gladiator II, we are bound to learn more about the history of these characters.

Gladiator II enters the theatrical arena on November 22nd.