You don’t need to imagine how to stream IF. The family-friendly hit movie — about a girl (Cailey Fleming) who embarks on a magical journey to reconnect imaginary friends, called “IFs,” with their kids — is now available to watch online at home. John Krasinski (the Quiet Place films) wrote and directed what he imagined as a “live-action Pixar movie,” which features a star-studded cast led by Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Steve Carell (Despicable Me 4).



Read on to find out how to watch the IF movie online and everything else you need to know about the movie.

How to Watch IF (2024) Online



As of July 9th, IF is now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. A subscription is required and the movie is included in both the Paramount+ Essential plan ($5.99/month) and the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan ($11.99/mo).



You can watch IF movie free online if you’re a new subscriber and sign up for a free Paramount+ trial, which includes access to over 40,000 episodes and movies and your live, local CBS station plus SHOWTIME (for the Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan).

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is the Movie IF About?

Paramount Pictures describes IF as “a heartwarmingand hilarious tale about a girl who discovers that she can seeeveryone’s imaginary friends, known as IFs. She embarks on a magicaljourney to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids, before theydisappear.An adventure you’ll need to believe to see, IF is perfectfor the whole family.”



Watch the IF movie trailer below.

IF Cast and Characters

The cast of human characters includes Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead) as Bea, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine) as Bea’s friend Cal, John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) as Bea’s Dad, Alan Kim (Minari) as Benjamin, Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as Jeremy, and Fiona Shaw (the Harry Potter movies) as Grandmother.



Voicing the IFs are Steve Carell (The Office) as the purple-furred Blue, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) as the rubber hose-animated butterfly Blossom, and late Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Lewis, a wise old teddy bear.

IF features a cavalcade of celebrity cameo-voiced IFs, including — [inhales for deep breath] — Emily Blunt (The Fall Guy) as Unicorn, George Clooney (Wolfs) as Spaceman, Bradley Cooper (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Ice, Awkwafina (Kung Fu Panda 4) as Bubble, Matt Damon (Oppenheimer) as Flower, Bill Hader (Barry) as Banana, Keegan-Michael Key (Transformers One) as Slime, Jon Stewart (The Daily Show) as Robot, Maya Rudolph (Loot) as plush alligator Ally, Richard Jenkins (Step Brothers) as Art Teacher, Blake Lively (A Simple Favor) as the octopus costume-clad Octocat, Sam Rockwell (Argylle) as dog superhero Guardian Dog, Sebastian Maniscalco (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) as the mini Magician Mouse, Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) as the crowned Ghost, Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) as Gummy Bear, and Brad Pitt as the invisible IF Keith.

IF Movie Age Rating



IF is rated PG for “thematic elements and mild language,” referring to the use of “hell” and “damn.” Here’s a handy, spoiler-free guide to help parents determine if the IF movie is too sad or scary for younger kids.