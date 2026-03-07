WB Actor Hints at First Footage Reveal of Highly Anticipated Animated Movie

Warner Bros has had a big year in 2026, thanks mostly to Paramount/Skydance managing to beat out Netflix in purchasing the studio. While it might be some time to see the merger officially take place, needing to jump over some big hurdles before becoming a reality, the WB is still moving forward with its cinematic slate. One of the biggest animated films that Warner Bros Animation has hitting theaters later this year is a movie that many fans thought would never be released. Luckily, the Looney Tunes-centric outing is planned to release this summer, and the first trailer, according to one actor, is right around the corner.

Coyote Vs. Acme has been one of the most controversial films ever created by Warner Bros Animation, with the movie originally shelved by the studio as a tax write-off. In a twist of fate, the movie was saved by an external company, Ketchup Entertainment, which saw the potential in the Looney Tunes entry and will act as its distributor. The movie is slated to hit theaters on August 28th, and voice actor Eric Bauza has been teasing that a trailer release is imminent. Having voiced the likes of Daffy Duck and Porky Pig in The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, the actor stated, “Who’s ready for the Coyote Vs. Acme trailer?”

Coyote Vs. The World

While The Day The Earth Blew Up was completely animated, Coyote Vs. Acme is mixing it up by fusing the animated world with the “real world.” Alongside the Coyote and the Roadrunner, actors like Will Forte, John Cena, Lana Condor, and P.J Byrne have been confirmed as a part of the theatrical release. While the movie had previously been shelved by the WB, many of the actors involved weren’t shy when it came to sharing their feelings on the matter.

In an interview last year, John Cena of Peacemaker and WWE fame was more than willing to discuss the project that was thought for quite some time to never see the light of day, “Rewarding, certainly for everybody a part of the project. Anytime you put your heart and soul into something and it gets shelved, it is tough. Again, it ain’t my sandbox, so I completely understand those decisions, but the fact that companies could talk together and the movie could get shown. We do what we do to try to entertain, and I know the audiences that were able to see Coyote vs. Acme were entertained. So hopefully that audience grows larger… I just saw it for the first time very recently. It’s a bunch of fun and man, I’m glad it’s out of the dusty box.”

For those who might not know the story of the upcoming Looney Tunes movie, it is a wild premise. Coyote finds himself attempting to sue the Acme Corporation for creating products that were never successful in doing so in the Roadrunner and would routinely blow up in his face. The film has received plenty of glowing reviews, so animation enthusiasts are counting down the days to see the Coyote/Road Runner rematch.

