Coyote vs. Acme’s John Cena Breaks Silence on Cancelled Movie Being Saved

Coyote vs. Acme is finally on its way to theaters after being saved from the brink of deletion, and star of the film John Cena has broken his silence on the matter. Coyote vs. Acme has been one of the most intriguing animated films of the last few years. Not only was it written off for tax purposes after being fully completed, but Warner Bros. Discovery was reportedly planning to delete the film entirely like some other films previously under their umbrella. But that was until the new movie was saved from its fate, and now prepares for a full release across theaters in the near future.

Coyote vs. Acme was saved from its fate by Ketchup Entertainment after a nearly $50 million dollar deal for its license, and John Cena broke his silence on that fact speaking to ScreenRant in a recent interview. When asked about how he felt now that fans will be able to see the previously scrapped film, Cena felt it was “Rewarding, certainly for everybody a part of the project.” Even more so given that the film was previously shelved for so long.

John Cena Reacts to Coyote vs. Acme Release

“Rewarding, certainly for everybody a part of the project,” Cena began. “Anytime you put your heart and soul into something and it gets shelved, it is tough. Again, it ain’t my sandbox, so I completely understand those decisions, but the fact that companies could talk together and the movie could get shown. We do what we do to try to entertain, and I know the audiences that were able to see Coyote vs. Acme were entertained. So hopefully that audience grows larger… I just saw it for the first time very recently. It’s a bunch of fun and man, I’m glad it’s out of the dusty box.”

Cena is one of the stars of the film that has been vocal about the entire situation too. “I never thought it would happen so it just came out of nowhere and I’m so thrilled,” star Will Forte stated previously stated about Coyote vs. Acme getting licensed for a release “Thank you Ketchup Entertainment, I’m so excited for people to see this movie. I’m gonna promote the crap out of it, just tell me what you want me to do and I’ll go, I’ll do whatever — go to the top of Mount Everest, I’m there.”

When Does Coyote vs. Acme Come Out?

When previously asked about the situation earlier this year (before there was any sign that the film could be saved) Forte really shared his thoughts about how he felt at the time. “My thoughts are that it’s f-cking bullsh-t,” before adding, “It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better…I can’t tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it, but it makes my blood boil.” Elaborating further Forte stated, “I don’t want people to forget what they did to us.”

“That being said, I appreciate them letting us make it. But like, you know, don’t let us make this thing that we fall in love with and then not show it,” Forte continued. As for when Coyote vs. Acme will actually be making its way to theaters, a release date or window has yet to be announced for the previously shelved film as of the time of this publication. It’s highly likely that the film will be ready to launch some time next year, but fans should be excited that it’s hitting theaters either way considering it almost was completely wiped out.

