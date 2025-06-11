Cat In The Hat Team Defends Warner Bros’ Decision on Coyote Vs. Acme: “It’s a Business”

Animation fans waiting for the release of Coyote Vs. Acme received good news earlier this year when Ketchup Entertainment purchased the theatrical distribution rights to the film that blended 2-D animation with real-world actors. With the movie starring Will Forte and John Cena looking to hit theaters next year, many animation fans are wondering when we can expect a proper release date to arrive. During this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the creators responsible for the upcoming The Cat In The Hat film discussed the initially shelved project, taking a far more laid-back approach than many fans have had in recent days.

Co-writer and director of the upcoming The Cat In The Hat movie, Alessandro Carloni, chatted with outlet Deadline regarding the decision to originally shelve Coyote Vs. Acme. Carloni stated that moves like this from Warner Bros were to be expected in a statement that might throw some readers for a loop, “It’s that kind of industry. You have to go with the frustration. We are lucky to do art in our profession but we can’t lock ourselves in a basement and paint a painting. We get to do things that are huge and expensive and it is a business.”

Cat In The Hat Vs. Artificial Intelligence

Another tumultuous topic in the animation industry is the use of A.I. when it comes to projects. The future of animators’ and creators’ livelihoods remains a hot topic in the face of the technological advances, a fact that Cat In The Hat co-writer and co-director Erica Riviinoja was more than happy to address in the interview. “I feel like AI is never going to be as f**ked up in the head as me so I am not as worried about it coming up with our big ideas. We want to support our artists and support our humans.”

On top of discussing Coyote Vs. Acme and the status of artificial intelligence, the co-directors also hinted at what The Cat In The Hat movie will entail. Rather than sticking to the structure of Dr. Seuss’ original story, it will explore the life of the titular character in ways that few other adaptations have to date. Carloni explained, “We looked back at the book and wondered why the children become more confident by the end of the books. Deep down, is [the cat] the greatest child psychologist of all time? The greatest emotional support animal?”

The Cat In The Hat movie will be fully animated and will star the likes of Bill Hader, Quinta Bronson, Bowen Yang, and Matt Berry. Hilariously, this movie arriving next year won’t be the first time that Hader has played the titular character as he had taken on the role during a surreal Saturday Night Live sketch in the past. As of the writing of this article, a specific release date for the animated film has yet to be revealed but fans can expect it to arrive in theaters next year, with Coyote Vs. Acme doing the same.

