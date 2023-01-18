We Have A Ghost: Marvel Stars Anthony Mackie, David Harbour Reunite for Netflix Original

Though Anthony Mackie and David Harbour have yet to share the screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Captain America and Black Widow stars will appear in an upcoming Netflix movie, We Have A Ghost. Empire has a first look at the upcoming movie which hails from Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon. Though his previous movies, while still holding their tongue in their cheek, were pretty firmly horror movies, but speaking in an interview with the outlet Landon teased that this new movie will have a slightly different tone, the magazine even called it an "Amblin-inspired tale."

"I really wanted to flex certain muscles that I felt like I had, but I hadn't been able to use yet," Landon told the outlet. "One of those being this big, sweeping, emotional story that really pays off at the end." In the movie, which is based on a short story published in Vice titled "Ernest," the film sees Harbour playing the titular spectre, who befriend a young boy and who earns his nickname thanks to looking like the late-actor Ernest Borgnine.

"We talked about how underneath all of the sadness and memory loss, there were still the seeds of a man who was really loving, a little mischievous, and wily," explains Landon. "I liked this idea that Ernest was this beat-down, tax-accountant-looking kind of guy." Of note for Harbour's performance in the film though, he has no dialogue, so has to act exclusively physically.

(Photo: NETFLIX)

Landon revealed that he and Harbour had intense discussions about making this character that doesn't speaking in the film. He added, "We talked about how underneath all of the sadness and memory loss, there were still the seeds of a man who was really loving, a little mischievous, and wily."

If all of that sounds crazy, wait til you read the official synopsis for the movie, which Netflix describes as: "Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA." The new movie will be released on the streaming service on February 24.