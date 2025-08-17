Weapons Just Made More Money in 10 Days Than a Major Disney Flop Did in 2 Months

Zach Cregger’s Weapons continued to perform very well at the box office in its second weekend, and the acclaimed horror film has already made more money domestically than one of the year’s most infamous flops. According to Deadline, Weapons is poised to repeat as box office champion this weekend, bringing in about $25 million in the United States. Not only is that a very strong hold for the feature (a drop of just 43%), it raises Weapons‘ domestic total to roughly $89 million over its first 10 days. That surpasses the $87.2 million Disney’s live-action Snow White remake earned for its entire run.

Embroiled by multiple controversies as it entered theaters, Snow White struggled to make much of an impact in theaters. Budgeted somewhere between $240-270 million, the remake opened with just $42.2 million domestically and quickly fell down the charts. It suffered a staggering 66% drop in its second weekend, becoming a bomb. Snow White grossed only $205.6 million globally.

Snow White eventually found an audience when it hit streaming. It was the most popular movie on Disney+ back in June, beating out titles such as the original animated Lilo & Stitch and Predator: Killer of Killers. Still, that wasn’t enough to make up for its lackluster box office performance — especially as the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake broke records en route to $1 billion worldwide. Snow White‘s struggles forced Disney to hit the pause button on the live-action Tangled remake.

In contrast, Weapons had no problem leaving an impression on audiences. Bolstered by very strong word of mouth and a mysterious marketing campaign, the original horror film exceeded projections in its first weekend, grossing $43.5 million in its first three days. That opening frame was more lucrative than the entire box office run of Cregger’s previous film, Barbarian.

Weapons has emerged as another box office win for Warner Bros., which has enjoyed a resurgence this spring and summer. It was the studio’s sixth straight film this year to debut with $40+ million domestically, a new record. Weapons is already profitable, having recouped its $38 million production budget last weekend. Its success has generated excitement not just for what’s next for Cregger (his Resident Evil movie just became that much more anticipated), but also further stories in the Weapons universe. In particular, there’s interest in building a prequel film around breakout character Aunt Gladys, played by Amy Madigan.

There’s no reason why Weapons shouldn’t be able to continue to hold well over the next few weeks. The rest of August doesn’t feature much in the way of high-profile competition. This week’s new arrival, Nobody 2, had to settle for third place in its debut (just $9.25 million). In addition to bringing in general moviegoers thanks to the word of mouth, Weapons can also corner the horror/thriller demographic until September, when movies like The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Long Walk open. It’ll be interesting to see how high Weapons goes.