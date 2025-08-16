Weapons Star Addresses Possible Prequel Movie For Breakout Character

Horror movie Weapons surprised everyone when it dominated the box office in its opening weekend. Not only did the film beat box office expectations by opening to $43.5 million stateside, but it also outearned the box office total of writer-director Zach Cregger’s last movie, Barbarian. Now, after becoming a huge success, Warner Bros. and New Line are looking to work with Cregger to develop a prequel movie centered around the fan-favorite character Aunt Gladys, played by Amy Madigan. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Madigan talks about the prequel movie and whether or not she’d be willing to return for the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When speaking to the outlet, Madigan responded by ultimately likening the prequel to those calling for her portrayal of Gladys to receive an Oscar nomination. For her, until it happens, it’s not real. “It’s not that I discount it, but in this business, nothing’s real till it’s real,” she said. “I just had such a great time working with Zach and being inside that brain of his. That’s really the gift of how the movie came out. The other stuff has to do with all sorts of conversations that I would never be privy in and business things like that. But, you know, I love Gladys, so I’ll leave it at that.”

Madigan’s response isn’t entirely wrong, of course. While Warner Bros. and New Line are eager to work with Cregger again, and all parties are looking to develop a movie centered around Aunt Gladys, the project is still in the early stages. No official deals have been made. This is because Cregger is currently busy working on his reboot of Resident Evil for Sony. That project, which Cregger has described as an original story inspired by the lore of the video games, is now gearing up for production in Prague.

Cregger, of course, does have an idea for a Gladys prequel movie. There was a chapter from Weapons that would have focused on Gladys’ backstory that was cut; it’s thought that this chapter will be reworked into a treatment for a prequel film. Still, even with a basis for the project, there is still no timeline on a potential Weapons prequel. Along with his work on Resident Evil, Cregger has also penned a screenplay titled Henchman that takes place within the DC Universe. Warner Bros. and DC Studios are expected to be considering that project, which could push back a Weapons prequel movie even more.

For now, fans can enjoy Madigan’s breakout performance as Aunt Gladys in Weapons (and get ready to dress as the iconic character for Halloween). The hit horror movie has already surpassed $108 million worldwide on a meager $38 million budget. The movie is expected to keep the top spot at the box office in its second outing with an estimated $27.5 million. While Weapons does not yet have a streaming release date, fans can already pre-order the movie on 4K Blu-ray with a special edition steelbook case.

Weapons is now playing exclusively in movie theaters everywhere.