Weapons Director Reportedly Considering the Prequel Film Fans Are Demanding

Following the massive success of Weapons in its opening weekend, Warner Bros. and writer-director Zach Cregger are reportedly exploring ways to expand upon the horror film. On Tuesday, THR announced that Warner Bros. and New Line, the studios behind Weapons, are hoping to work with Cregger on a prequel movie about one of the film’s most notable characters. MILD SPOILERS: The prequel film would center on Aunt Gladys (Amy Madigan), and explore the origin story of the strange character who suddenly arrives in town, only to reveal a much darker and nefarious purpose for being there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of now, the potential project appears to be in the very early stages of negotiations. As it stands, no deals have been made, and there isn’t a clear timeline on when, or if, the project could ultimately come to be. This, of course, is due to Cregger becoming a huge in-demand writer and director following the success of Barbarian and now Weapons. Cregger is already signed on to direct a new Resident Evil reboot for Sony, which will be an original tale that he assures is heavily inspired by the lore of the games, but stands on its own. Cregger is set to receive a huge payday for that, with the outlet suggesting he’ll receive $20 million for the reboot – a project that’ll serve as his third official feature, not including the titles he co-directed.

Amy Madigan as Gladys in “Weapons” / Warner Bros. Pictures

While his Resident Evil reboot already has a release date and is currently deep in pre-production, it’s not the only one Cregger has recently discussed. He’s also briefly talked about an original story he penned for a DC project, one that he wrote without a deal or discussions from DC Studios. The project, titled Henchman, is one that DC Studios and Warner Bros. are said to be considering, but as of now is still very much up in the air. Either way, Cregger is going to be busy for the foreseeable future, especially if a deal is officially made for an Aunt Gladys prequel movie.

It’s worth noting that Cregger had a chapter in Weapons focused on Aunt Gladys originally, but ultimately decided to cut it from the final version of the movie. The chapter would have reportedly delved further into the character’s backstory. With the prequel movie now being discussed, though, it’s thought that the chapter Cregger cut will end up being used and expanded upon for the potential prequel movie. Released less than a week ago, Weapons opened to an incredible $43 million stateside, which was $10 million over original estimates for the movie’s opening and more than Barbarian‘s entire domestic haul. As it stands, Weapons is currently at $48 million and $83 million globally through Monday.

Weapons features an impressive cast that includes a handful of Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, including Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, and Alden Ehrenreich. Also starring in the horror movie are Cary Christopher, Amy Madigan, June Diane Raphael, Austin Abrams, and Jason Turner. Weapons is now playing exclusively in movie theaters everywhere.