Hit Horror Movie Weapons Lands On 4K Blu-ray With a Steelbook Edition

Zach Cregger’s horror movie Weapons is now playing in theaters, and it is getting rave reviews from critics and audiences, which is translating to big money at the box office. In fact, it looks as though Weapons will surpass the entire worldwide haul of Cregger’s previous hit film Barbarian in its opening weekend. That said, this is a film that horror fans will want to add to their Blu-ray collections, and Warner Bros. is happy to oblige with a limited edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release along with standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD options. At the time of writing pre-orders are currently available here on Amazon, here at Walmart, and here on GRUV. Note that GRUV has already sold out of the Steelbook, which is probably a sign of things to come.

Given that the Weapons Blu-ray release is fresh out of the gate, we don’t have an official release date or info on special features. However, we would expect that it would be available in November at the latest. This article will be updated with that information when it becomes available. In the meantime, you might want to consider picking up the recently announced Blu-rays for 28 Years Later, The Conjuring, and the enormous Nightmare On Elm Street 7-film 4K Blu-ray box set to prepare for Halloween 2025.

Speaking with Comicbook at SDCC 2025, Cregger had the following to say about how Weapons compares to Barbarian:

“Well, structurally I think Weapons is a more complex movie than Barbarian, Cregger said. “Barbarian is structurally unique, and Weapons is structurally unique, but with Barbarian, when it kind of shifts, it’s disorienting and it can be frustrating to people. I think when Weapons shifts and reinvents itself, it builds the momentum. It doesn’t ever take you out of the story, I hope.”

“Instead, it feels like, ‘Here we go. Now we’re doing this. Let’s figure it out,’ you know?” he went on. “So, I think I’ve kind of made a fundamental adjustment to the structural idea that I think is more in service of the experience.”

Written and directed by Cregger, the official synopsis for Weapons says, “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.” The movie features an impressive cast that includes a handful of Marvel Cinematic Universe stars including Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, and Alden Ehrenreich. The movie also features Cary Christopher, Amy Madigan, June Diane Raphael, Austin Abrams, and Jason Turner.