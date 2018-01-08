What Movie Studios Are Running Trailers During 2018 Super Bowl?

Universal Studios and Paramount Pictures are among the studios slated to air movie trailers during Super Bowl LII in February (via Variety).

Spokespersons for both Universal and Paramount confirmed the studios will run ads during the Super Bowl, but declined to reveal which films would be represented during the event.

The Super Bowl will air on NBC, part of Comcast’s NBCUniversal, owner of Universal Pictures.

Universal’s biggest 2018 releases include Fifty Shades Freed, conclusion to the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, releasing February 9.

The Super Bowl could also see TV spots for Pacific Rim Uprising, out in May, and June’s Jurassic World sequel, Fallen Kingdom. Blumhouse’s The Purge: The Island hits Fourth of July weekend.

Paramount has the animated Sherlock Gnomes, featuring the voices of Johnny Depp and Emily Blunt, out March 23. Michael Bay-produced horror A Quiet Place, starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, is slated for April 6.

Paramount could debut the first footage from summer tentpole Mission: Impossible 6, starring Tom Cruise and Justice League star Henry Cavill, during the Super Bowl. The sixth installment in the hit action franchise lands July 27.

The studio bought ad space in 2017 to promote Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron comedy Baywatch and the fifth entry in the Transformers franchise, The Last Knight. Universal advertised springtime blockbuster The Fate of the Furious.

Disney and Warner Bros. have yet to announce plans for the Super Bowl.

Walt Disney Pictures has three Marvel Studios blockbusters in the wings — February’s Black Panther, May’s Avengers: Infinity War, and July’s Ant-Man and the Wasp — and young adult sci-fi fantasy A Wrinkle in Time, directed by acclaimed fillmaker Ava Duvernay and starring Chris Pine and Oprah Winfrey, releases in March.

Disney releases Pixar’s long-awaited animated superhero sequel Incredibles 2 in June.

Warner Bros. has high concept comedy Game Night out February 23, followed by actioner Tomb Raider and the Steven Spielberg-directed Ready Player One in March.

Video game adaptation Rampage, starring Dwayne Johnson, hits in April followed by the star-studded Ocean’s 8 in June.

The studio typically doesn’t purchase ad space during the Super Bowl, but occasionally attempts other marketing tied to the event.

The 52nd Super Bowl airs February 4 on NBC.