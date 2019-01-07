What Time Are the Golden Globes?

The 76th annual Golden Globes, recognizing achievement in both film and television, airs live tonight, Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST on NBC.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is the sole live-action comic book-inspired film to have a presence at the ceremony, again organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with three nominations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster made history with its nomination in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category, emerging as the first superhero film to achieve the feat. Black Panther is also up for Best Original Score for composer Ludwig Göransson and Best Original Song for Kendrick Lamar and SZA collaboration “All the Stars.”

Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic and Christian Bale-starrer Vice leads the comedy or musical categories at six nominations, just ahead of the five earned by the Emma Stone-led The Favourite and Green Book, the period dramedy headlined by Luke Cage and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Mahershala Ali.

The Bradley Cooper-directed A Star Is Born and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman lead in the drama categories, each earning five nominations, including Best Performance by an Actor and Best Director for Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers star Cooper.

Vice, also starring Justice League‘s Amy Adams and Iron Man 2‘s Sam Rockwell, has scored nominations for Best Picture – Comedy or Musical and a nod for Bale in the Best Performance by an Actor category, as well as Supporting Role nominations for Adams and Rockwell. McKay, who served as co-writer on Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man, earned a nod for Best Director and Best Screenplay for his work on the political dramedy.

Aquaman stars Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman are both nominated in the Actor and Actress Drama categories for Best Performance — for their work in At Eternity’s Gate and Destroyer, respectively — while Captain America: The Winter Soldier star Robert Redford is nominated for his work in The Old Man & the Gun in the Musical or Comedy category.

Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars Glenn Close and John C. Reilly have each earned nominations: Close is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in the Drama category for The Wife while Reilly earns his third Golden Globe nomination in the Actor – Musical or Comedy category for Stan & Ollie.

Hosted by Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), the 2019 Golden Globes will feature multiple presenters familiar to genre fans, including Jessica Chastain (Dark Phoenix), Gary Oldman (The Dark Knight), Halle Berry (X-Men), Harrison Ford (Star Wars), Idris Elba (Thor), Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), and Chris Pine (Wonder Woman).