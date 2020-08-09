Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 9)

A new week is upon us and as we screech towards the half-way point of August, Netflix has a hefty week ahead with all kinds of goodies for bingers around the globe. This week's haul is anchored by the addition of The Legend of Korra, with all four seasons of the Nickelodeon hit being added to the streaming giant on Friday. As the norm with Netflix, Friday is also home to a major dump of original content including the Jamie Foxx-led Project Power, Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun, and Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Though licensed content grows thinner as the month progresses, the streamer is also adding Jake Gyllenhaal's Nightcrawler on Monday. Other licensed movies include Mr. Peabody & Sherman, Scary Movie 5, and Safety Not Guaranteed.

