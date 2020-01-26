Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of January 26)

The last week of the month has arrived and with it comes the first of February. Largely thanks in part to February 1st, this week is a hefty week for the streaming giant when it comes to the addition of licensed content being added to the service. Though a few properties — like We Are Your Friends and Uncut Gems — are sprinkled throughout the week, it’s Saturday that is packed full of movies from the entire Police Academy Franchise to Sex and the City 2, Scary Movie 2, Back to the Future Part III, and everything in between.
This week also hosts the stand-up special debut of two new specials, one from Vir Das and another from Alex Fernández. Also being released this week is the final batch of episodes for the critically-acclaimed BoJack Horseman. Those will be added Friday.
Sunday, January 26
- Vir Das: For India*
Monday, January 27
- Country Strong
- We Are Your Friends
Tuesday, January 28
- Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo*
Wednesday, January 29
- Frères Ennemis*
- Next In Fashion*
- Night on Earth*
- Omniscent*
Thursday, January 30
- Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey*
- Nighthawks
- Raising Cain
- The Stranger*
Friday, January 31
- 37 Seconds
- American Assassin
- BoJack Horseman, Season Six (Part B)*
- Diabloero, Season Two*
- I AM A KILLER, Season Two*
- Luna Nera*
- Ragnarok*
- Uncut Gems
* Denotes a Netflix original
Saturday, February 1
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Little Princess
- Back to the Future Part III
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Center Stage
- Cookie’s Fortune
- Dear John
- The Diry Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss daisy
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Fools Rush In
- Hancock
- Love Jacked
- The Notebook
- The Other Guys
- The Pianist
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Purple Rain
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Scary Movie 2
- Sex and the City 2