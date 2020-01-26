Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of January 26)

The last week of the month has arrived and with it comes the first of February. Largely thanks in part to February 1st, this week is a hefty week for the streaming giant when it comes to the addition of licensed content being added to the service. Though a few properties — like We Are Your Friends and Uncut Gems — are sprinkled throughout the week, it’s Saturday that is packed full of movies from the entire Police Academy Franchise to Sex and the City 2, Scary Movie 2, Back to the Future Part III, and everything in between.

This week also hosts the stand-up special debut of two new specials, one from Vir Das and another from Alex Fernández. Also being released this week is the final batch of episodes for the critically-acclaimed BoJack Horseman. Those will be added Friday.

Sunday, January 26

Vir Das: For India*

Monday, January 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Tuesday, January 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo*

Wednesday, January 29

Frères Ennemis*

Next In Fashion*

Night on Earth*

Omniscent*

Thursday, January 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey*

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger*

Friday, January 31

37 Seconds

American Assassin

BoJack Horseman, Season Six (Part B)*

Diabloero, Season Two*

I AM A KILLER, Season Two*

Luna Nera*

Ragnarok*

Uncut Gems

* Denotes a Netflix original

Saturday, February 1