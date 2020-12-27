Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of December 27)

This week not only brings forth the start of a new month but also an entirely new year. As such, Netflix is preparing for another massive content dump throughout the week, bringing acclaimed licensed content and original series alike to the masses to binge through as holiday breaks begin to wrap up.

Everything's anchored by the release of Cobra Kai Season Three on Friday, the third batch of episodes of the beloved Karate Kid revival. Though the first two seasons first premiered on the streaming service formerly known as YouTube Red, Netflix has swooped in to buy the rights for the series, a purchase which included an already-produced third season. Furthermore, the streamer has already pushed the fourth season into production.

As with other months, January 1st will be home to the streamer's monthly licensed film and television dump. This time around, notable additions include 30 Minutes or Less, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Goodfellas, Superbad, and The Departed. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!