Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of January 24)

Now that we're in the last week of January, the Netflix content wave has slowed to a crawl, with this week only featuring a handful of new properties set for release on the streaming service. Throughout the week, the streamer is releasing six different Netflix Originals, from the animated Go Dog Go P.D. Eastman adaptation to the adventure tale Finding 'Ohana, and one licensed film.

The commitment to original programming is doubling-down on Netflix's previous comments suggesting the platform would release at least one new original movie each week throughout 2021. This week includes four Netflix Films, one Netflix Documentary, and then Go Dog Go, a Netflix Family series.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.