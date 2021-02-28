Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of February 28)

Just like that, February 2021 is on the outs and March will officially be here in a matter of hours. The transition of months brings entirely new content to Netflix, including a massive licensed content dump to get things started off at the top of the week. Monday, there will be a handful of genre classics being added to Netflix, including two of Christopher Nolan's Batman films, including Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. Other genre-oriented additions on Monday include I Am Legend, Jason X, and the sophomore outing of Power Rangers Beast Morphers.

Even though the platform tends to hold its original content for later in the month, Netflix has decided to release some original pieces that will serve as hefty anchors throughout the week. The highly anticipated Biggie documentary drops on Monday and will be followed by a new Pacific Rim anime on Thursday. There are a few more Netflix originals sprinkled throughout the week, included a film in Moxie and a new true-crime docuseries in Murder Among the Mormons.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!