Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 25)

It's the final week of October and in a matter of days, spooky season will officially be over. With the first of the month right around the corner, Netflix is taking it lightly this week and rolling out but a handful of originals staggered throughout four days this week. Unlike Hubie Halloween or Unsolved Mysteries released earlier this month, this week doesn't really have a tentpole offering in the coming days.

Tuesday, Blood of Zeus crests and gives fans a retelling of classic Greek mythology told in an anime-style. Tuesday also features the debut of comedian Sarah Cooper's new Netflix series Everything's Fine. Throughout the remainder of the week, there's Holidate (Wednesday) and a fourth season of Somebody Feed Phil (Friday), amongst a few other films and television shows.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.

Tuesday, October 27

  • Blood of Zeus*
  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt, Season Four*
  • Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine*
  • Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score*
Wednesday, October 28

  • Holidate*
  • Metallica Through The Never
  • Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight*
  • Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb*
Friday, October 30

  • Bronx*
  • His House*
  • The Day of the Lord*
  • Somebody Feed Phil, Season Four*
  • Suburra, Season Three*
Saturday, October 31

  • The 12th Man
*Denotes Netflix Original

What have you been binging as of late? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

