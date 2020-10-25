Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 25)
It's the final week of October and in a matter of days, spooky season will officially be over. With the first of the month right around the corner, Netflix is taking it lightly this week and rolling out but a handful of originals staggered throughout four days this week. Unlike Hubie Halloween or Unsolved Mysteries released earlier this month, this week doesn't really have a tentpole offering in the coming days.
Tuesday, Blood of Zeus crests and gives fans a retelling of classic Greek mythology told in an anime-style. Tuesday also features the debut of comedian Sarah Cooper's new Netflix series Everything's Fine. Throughout the remainder of the week, there's Holidate (Wednesday) and a fourth season of Somebody Feed Phil (Friday), amongst a few other films and television shows.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.
Tuesday, October 27
- Blood of Zeus*
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt, Season Four*
- Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine*
- Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score*
Wednesday, October 28
- Holidate*
- Metallica Through The Never
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight*
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb*
Friday, October 30
- Bronx*
- His House*
- The Day of the Lord*
- Somebody Feed Phil, Season Four*
- Suburra, Season Three*