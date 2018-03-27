Netflix Developing Live-Action ‘Carmen Sandiego’ Movie Starring Gina Rodriguez

Netflix will soon be introducing fans to a new take on Carmen Sandiego, with the help of Gina Rodriguez.

The Jane the Virgin and Annihilation star will star in a live-action Carmen Sandiego film, according to Deadline. The Netflix original movie is being described as “a standalone Carmen adventure that will embrace the beloved ’90s property”. No writer or director has been announced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Carmen Sandiego franchise first began as a series of computer games in the 1980s, which set out to teach children geography through following Carmen on a series of globe-trotting adventures. In the decades since, Carmen Sandiego has spanned into various other mediums, including television series, comics and books, music albums, and several planetarium shows.

This marks the second Carmen Sandiego collaboration between Rodriguez and Netflix, following a new animated series that was announced in April of last year. Rodriguez is tied to voice the title character in the animated space as well, with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard voicing Carmen’s accomplice, Player. The animated series is expected to debut sometime in 2019, along with a new series of books from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

The live-action Carmen Sandiego film will be produced by Rodriguez, through her I Can and I Will production company. Kevin Misher and Caroline Fraser will also produce. Psych alum Andy Berman will serve as an executive producer.

Carmen Sandiego does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide any updates as they come about.

Are you excited to see Rodriguez play the live-action Carmen Sandiego? Sound off in the comments below.