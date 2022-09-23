Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Upcoming Christmas Movie Confirmed for November Release

Last year, Ryan Reynolds announced that he had wrapped filming Spirited with Will Ferrell, and it looks like the holiday movie is finally on its way. Spirited will be "a musical project based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol," and Reynolds shared a first look at the film last holiday season. Today, Deadline reported that the Apple Original Films will debut in theaters on November 11th and on Apple TV+ on November 18th.

Spirited was written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, who worked with Ferrell on the Daddy's Home movies. Ferrell's Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds' Maximum Effort, and Mosaic are producing the holiday film. Reynolds will take on the part of an Ebenezer Scrooge-like character, putting him in the crosshairs of the various ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Ferrell is expected to play the Ghost of Christmas Present and Octavia Spencer is playing Reynolds' "good-natured co-worker." Other cast members include Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock. The soundtrack will include new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen).

You can check out some of the images Reynolds previously shared from the movie below:

When Reynolds first announced he had wrapped filming Spirited, he revealed he was taking a break from moviemaking. Now, it looks like he's back to work on Imaginary Friends, which went into production last month. Back in 2019, it was announced that Reynolds and John Krasinski would be teaming up for the upcoming comedy. Krasinski wrote the screenplay for the film and is also set to direct. In addition to the two stars, the movie will also feature Steve Carrell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, and Louis Gossett Jr.

Here's what Reynolds initially wrote on Instagram after wrapping on Spirited:

"That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer... Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both," Reynolds wrote.

Spirited is coming to theaters on November 11th and Apple TV+ on November 18th.