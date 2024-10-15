Believe it or not, today marks the 70th anniversary of one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time. Irving Berlin’s White Christmas was released in theaters back on October 14, 1954, and the holiday musical has continued enchanting fans ever since. To celebrate the last seven decades, Paramount has announced that White Christmas has finally received a full 4K restoration and will be released in 4K Ultra HD for the very first time.

White Christmas was the very first film to be released in Paramount’s widescreen VistaVision format. This 4K UHD edition of the film has been restored by Paramount from that original VistaVision negative and is set to be released on November 5th. You can preorder your copy here.

The physical release of White Christmas comes with a 4K UHD and Blu-ray disc, along with a digital copy. The exclusive slipcover for the 4K release is based on the artwork from the original 1954 theatrical poster. The release includes a vast collection of legacy special features, including a Sing-Along version of the film. Check out the full list of special features below!

Commentary by Rosemary Clooney

WHITE CHRISTMAS Sing-Along

Classic Holiday Moments

Assignment Children

Backstage Stories from WHITE CHRISTMAS

Bing Crosby: Christmas Crooner

Danny Kaye: Joy to the World

Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS

Rosemary’s Old Kentucky Home

WHITE CHRISTMAS: From Page to Stage

WHITE CHRISTMAS: A Look Back with Rosemary Clooney

Photo Galleries

Theatrical Trailers

White Christmas comes from Casablanca director Michael Curtiz and stars the legendary quartet of Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. The film is one of the only entries in the all-time Christmas movie canon that hasn’t received the 4K restoration treatment to this point. It’s a Wonderful Life, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, A Christmas Story, and numerous others have received new restorations in recent years.

In addition to the 4K release, White Christmas is also heading back to theaters as part of Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series later this year. You can catch White Christmas on the big screen on December 15th and 16th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas:

“Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye star as war veterans who become one of the hottest acts in show business. When they encounter a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen), they’re off to Vermont for a holiday celebration unlike any other. Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS was directed by Michael Curtiz (Casablanca) and features a host of memorable songs including ‘Snow’, ‘Sisters’, ‘The Old Man,’ ‘The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,’ and, of course, the immortal classic ‘White Christmas.’”