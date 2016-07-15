Who’s Excited About Ghostbusters 3?

We may have to wait until March 3rd for the official Ghostbusters 3 trailer, but as reported earlier this week on Comicbook.com, we finally have a visual of the villain from the new movie. "Pixel Dan" Eardley confirmed with Mattel that the 'bad guy' in the new Ghostbusters is named Rowan, a character bearing an uncanny resemblance to the original No Ghosts logo designed by Michael C. Gross. Gross was also the producer of the original Ghostbusters film. Maybe having a new cast of 'busters had Paul Feig and Katie Dippold envisioning a familiar face for their villain. Whatever the motivation, we're excited about it!

Confirmed at #Mattel this morning that this is the main villain in the new #Ghostbusters movie. #ToyFair #TF16 #NYTF A photo posted by "Pixel Dan" Eardley (@pixeldan) on Feb 15, 2016 at 10:58am PST

This new revelation has created some more hype about the movie. Because who wouldn't get excited about 4 funny and fearless women busting some ghosts and saving the city?!

Back before the new all-female 'busters cast of Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones was confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, Dan Aykroyd revealed some plot details to Larry King. He tells Larry that the new film is based on some new particle physics research going on at Columbia University that threatens our current conception of dimension -- length, height, width and time -- and the new team of Ghostbusters is needed to come in to solve the problem. You can check out Dan Aykroyd talking to Larry about what (and who!) to expect in the new film below or watch the entire interview on Ora TV.

Ghostbusters 3 is hitting theaters on July 15th and you can find out more about this and other movie releases in Comicbook.com's Movie Release Schedule.