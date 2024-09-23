Why Is There an Asterisk in Marvel's Thunderbolts* Title?

One thing Marvel fans may be asking themselves after watching the first trailer for Thunderbolts* is, "Why is there an asterik at the end of the name?" It's definitely an interesting question, especially because the asterik was added last year after Marvel Studios made some adjustments to its release calendar. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige even confirmed the asterik was an official part of the Thunderbolts* title, though he didn't elaborate on exactly what it means. Of course, that isn't going to stop us from speculating, and there are some clues that point us to some adaptations from the comics that are tied to the Avengers.

Thunderbolts* features a diverse cast of characters, headlined by Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Alexei / The Red Guardian), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). As Yelena referenced in the trailer, every member of the Thunderbolts has a shady past. After the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, there doesn't appear to be an official team of Avengers operating in the MCU. This leaves a void that the Thunderbolts are perfectly suitable to fill. Valentina may also be the person who purchased Avengers Tower, which is another clue to the Thunderbolts* asterik. What if the Thunderbolts are meant to replace the Avengers, even taking on their name?

Are the Thunderbolts really the Dark Avengers?

(Photo: Dark Avengers members Sentry, Moonstone as Ms. Marvel, Norman Osborn as Iron Patriot, Ares, Daken as Wolverine, and Bullseye as Hawkeye - Marvel Comics)

Following the Secret Invasion event, which saw the alien Skrulls infiltrate and attack Earth, Marvel Comics transitioned to its "Dark Reign" publishing initiative, with Norman Osborn put in charge of the global peacekeeping entity known as S.H.I.E.L.D. Norman renamed S.H.I.E.L.D. into H.A.M.M.E.R. and dressed up some of Marvel's most infamous villains as fan-favorite heroes, dubbing them the Dark Avengers. Norman gained this rise in prominence by helping to defeat the Skrulls during Secret Invasion.

The Dark Avengers roster included Norman Osborn as Iron Patriot, Venom (Mac Gargan) as Spider-Man, Bullseye as Hawkeye, Noh-Varr as Captain Marvel, Moonstone as Ms. Marvel, and Logan's son Daken as Wolverine. The whole point of the Dark Avengers is so Norman can gain the public's trust and adulation, even though he's widely known as the villainous Spider-Man nemesis the Green Goblin.

Something similar could be at play in Thunderbolts*. Ever since Julia Louis-Dreyfus made a surprise appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, she seems to be making connections to individuals with the sole purpose of putting together a team. So far she's recruited US Agent, and was a handler for Yelena Belova when she was sent to murder Clint Barton in Hawkeye. Is this all leading to the end-credits of Thunderbolts* revealing the title is merely a stand-in for Dark Avengers?

Or are the Thunderbots the Secret Avengers?

(Photo: Nova, Steve Rogers, Black Widow, and Moon Knight in Secret Avengers - Marvel Comics)

Another Avengers team the Thunderbolts could be stand-ins for are the Secret Avengers. Once the Avengers reassembled to take down Norman Osborn, the "Dark Reign" publishing initiative gave way to the "Heroic Age." Steve Rogers took over Norman's role as the person responsible for the United States' security and law enforcement. Along with that came the reformation of the Avengers, but Steve also created a black ops team that worked in the shadows called the Secret Avengers.

Heroes like Black Widow, Beast, Moon Knight, Nova, and Sharon Carter make up the first Secret Avengers team, with several characters coming and going during its run. A version of the Secret Avengers have already operated in the MCU. When Captain America, Black Widow, and Falcon went rogue against the Sokovia Accords following Captain America: Civil War, they continued to fight the good fight and take down terrorists by working under the radar of the government. Fans quickly dubbed them the Secret Avengers, and the group was also adapted for the Avengers Assemble animated series. If the Thunderbolts were the Secret Avengers, they would come off as slightly more heroic than being the Dark Avengers.

The Thunderbolts asterik is a huge MCU mystery

Dark Avengers and Secret Avengers are only two of the theories floating around regarding the asterik in Thunderbolts*. David Harbour, who returns as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts*, recently teased what the film is about, while adding fuel to the fire with the asterik speculation.

"I mean, they retroactively put the asterisk [in]," Harbour said while speaking to ComicBook about his role as BoxLunch's brand ambassador. "The asterisk was an idea that that someone had.....What can I say that's not going to get me in trouble? ...The asterisk is very cool. I understand why people might put an asterisk there. I'm excited for the viewers to see that as well. But I, again, I just can't say anymore."

The mystery behind the asterik should be revealed when Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters in May 2, 2025.