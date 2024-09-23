That's Definitely Avengers Tower in Marvel's Thunderbolts* Trailer

For years, fans have wondered what happened to Avengers Tower -- originally Stark Tower -- once Tony Stark was gone and the Avengers were no longer using the place. What seemed at the time like a fairly lightweight bit of trivia quickly took on a life of its own when producer Kevin Feige started dodging the question, implying that there was something more to know. Recently, he said that the owner would soon be revealed -- and that Marvel had always known the character's identity and plans for the storied building. It now appears the revelation will come in Thunderbolts*, Marvel's next team-up movie.

A number of shots in the Thunderbolts* teaser trailer appear to show the team at Avengers tower, particularly a shot toward the end of the trailer that appears to take place in a partially-dismantled version of Tony Stark's skyline bar. You can see the trailer above, and a screenshot of the moment in question below.

(Photo: Marvel)

One user on social media used geography to confirm it appears to be the same building, noting that Avengers Tower in the MCU takes the place of the real-world MetLife skyscraper in New York. The view here, Bejt on Twitter argued, appeared to be the same given how it is located relative to the United Nations building and Gotham Point.

The film brings together a batch of former Marvel antagonists, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). They're gathered, seemingly, by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and the team up...doesn't seem to be a smooth one.

The characters' competing interests and loyalties repeatedly boil over in the teaser trailer, but it does seem like Val is both the person who currently owns (or at least operates) Avengers Tower, and that she is putting together her own, darker version of The Avengers.

"We are not the good guys," Harbour said in a recent interview. "We are not capable. [We're not] Captain America responsible. We don't show up on time. Punctuality is not our strong suit."

The obvious comparison to draw with Thunderbolts* is to DC's Suicide Squad -- a group of captured villains who are working for good becuase they don't have any choice. In Thunderbolts*, though, it appears that at least most of the characters enjoy some level of autonomy outside of the team, and that they feel drawn to heroism as a way of giving their lives meaning.

Thunderbolts* will arrive in theaters on May 2nd.