Wicked: For Good Poster Reveals Elphaba & Glinda’s Updated Wizard of Oz Costumes

The first poster for Wicked: For Good was revealed during this year’s CinemaCon. Both Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) can be seen wearing the outfits theatre fans will recognize from the second act of the blockbuster musical that inspired the films. Anticipation for the sequel has grown after the first Wicked movie earned more than $744 million at the global box office and earned multiple Oscar nominations. Wicked: For Good will continue after the previous movie’s cliffhanger, where Elphaba decided that she wouldn’t work alongside the Wizard. When fans get a first look at the new posters though they’ll immediately see the difference in Elphaba.

One of the most recognizable posters from the first Wicked movie saw Elphaba and Glinda reaching towards one another. The first poster for the sequel depicts them clearly separated, after major disagreements turned what started out as a loving friendship into a bitter rivalry. The first Wicked movie also introduced Jonathan Bailey as the careless Fiyero. The coveted bachelor befriended both Glinda and Elphaba before the Wizard’s plan changed the country’s landscape. Wicked: For Good will surprise the members of the audience who don’t know how the acclaimed Broadway musical comes to an end.

Check out the first poster for #WickedForGood, in theaters this November. Also, hi from @CinemaCon! pic.twitter.com/qxirnyKdqx — Fandango (@Fandango) March 30, 2025

Both Wicked movies are directed by Jon M. Chu. The filmmaker was selected by Universal Pictures to tackle the film adaptations of the musical created by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman due to his previous experience with musical films, having directed In The Heights for Warner Bros. The adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s colorful musical was released during the pandemic, with Universal Pictures taking note of Chu’s talent before working with the director on the development of the Wicked movies.

Wicked: For Good will have to pull off another miracle at the box office once it releases in theaters this fall. The sequel will compete against Zootopia 2, not to mention premiere a couple of weeks before Avatar: Fire and Ash takes over the box office. Universal Pictures previously wanted to release the second Wicked movie closer to Christmas Day but after Disney shuffled around their Avatar sequels, it was clear that Universal had to find a new spot on the calendar for the conclusion of Glinda and Elphaba’s journey. Wicked: For Good will likely still do well, as long as the fans who turned the first installment into a smash hit return to theaters later this year.

The cast of the Wicked movies is filled with the talent of some of the industry’s most recognizable faces. Michelle Yeoh stepped into the shoes of Madame Morrible after delivering a career-defining performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Jeff Goldblum starts in the Wicked movies as the Wizard, after expanding his Jurassic Park legacy by appearing in two Jurassic World sequels. And that’s not where the dinosaur-related connections end, Wicked star Jonathan Bailey will be seen in this summer’s Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Wicked: For Good will premiere in theaters on November 21.