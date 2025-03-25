3 Movies to Watch After Wicked

Wicked became a cultural juggernaut when it arrived in theaters last November, and the wait for the second part, Wicked: For Good, later this year is going to be a long wait. An adaptation of the Broadway musical, which is loosely based on Gregory Maguire’s novel of the same name, director Jon M. Chu’s Wicked tells the story of Elphaba, later to be known as the Wicked Witch of the West. Elphaba’s experiences with discrimination based on her green skin and her friendship with Glinda lie at the heart of Wicked‘s spellbinding narrative. The film has garnered near-universal acclaim, with much of the praise directed toward Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande‘s lead performances as Elphaba and Glinda. Wicked even won a pair of Oscars for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Fans of the movie and the Broadway musical are looking forward to the story’s conclusion in Wicked: For Good, but many need something else to satisfy their craving in the meantime.The following three movies are great choices for Wicked fans to watch after seeing the film. These titles will also help audiences prepare for Wicked: For Good.

Into the Woods

Wicked fans in search of a fantasy-themed musical will find a worthwhile jaunt in 2014’s Into the Woods. Based on the Broadway musical of the same title, Into the Woods combines story threads from the Grimm Brothers fairytales Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel. The narrative of Into the Woods focuses on a childless couple who attempt to end a curse placed upon them by an evil witch. To do so, they must acquire four items to make a potion that will break the Witch’s own curse of eternal decrepitness. Tied together with a myriad of great musical numbers, Into the Woods delivers a spirited rendition of the Stephen Sondheim musical.

Meryl Streep’s performance as the Witch stands out the most among Into the Woods‘ impressive character portrayals. The movie features intricate costumes, and alluring visuals to complement its fairytale-inspired story. Into the Woods‘ musical numbers are thoroughly enjoyable, and those who loved Wicked will relish having some new tunes to sing along to. An entertaining, wild, and fantastical ride, Into the Woods tells an engaging narrative that will feed Wicked fans’ desire for brilliant musicals well-adapted to the big screen.

Wicked is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Oz the Great and Powerful

Like Wicked, 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful is a standalone prequel to The Wizard of Oz. Sam Raimi’s movie follows Oscar Diggs, a magician and con artist. A tornado brings Oscar’s hot air balloon to the Land of Oz, where he encounters three witches: Theodora, Evanora, and Glinda — who end up becoming the Wicked Witch of the West, Wicked Witch of the East, and the Witch of the North. Oscar resolves to convince the witches that he is a powerful wizard, thus beginning his transformation into the famous Wizard of Oz.

Despite its mixed reviews, Oz the Great and Powerful makes for a fun viewing experience, especially for those who love The Wizard of Oz and other related stories like Wicked. Furthermore, like Wicked, Oz the Great and Powerful offers fascinating context into its main character’s backstory — just with a different flavor than Wicked. Oz the Great and Powerful is not a musical, but it remains a fun story that Wicked fans should enjoy thanks to their shared story elements in characters — even though they exist in an entirely different universe.

Stream Oz the Great and Powerful on Disney+.

The Wizard of Oz

1939’s The Wizard of Oz is an obvious choice given that it inspired the story of Wicked, but hear us out. Directed by Victor Fleming and based on L. Frank Baum’s novel, the movie of course follows Dorothy Gale on her journey through the mythical Land of Oz with her dog Toto. Striving to find a way back home, Dorothy and Toto receive help from Glinda, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion as they follow the yellow brick road to the Emerald City to meet the supposedly all-powerful Wizard of Oz. Meanwhile, the Wicked Witch of the West pursues Dorothy for stealing her sister’s powerful ruby slippers.

The Wizard of Oz is considered an all-time classic for a reason, as its superb qualities have cemented it as a legendary work of storytelling. Iconic performances from Judy Garland as Dorothy and Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch stand out in particular, and the film’s supporting cast is additionally fantastic. Moreover, The Wizard of Oz‘s musical numbers add a level of irresistible charm to the narrative. Those who somehow haven’t yet seen The Wizard of Oz need to watch it right now in order to fully appreciate Wicked‘s story; and those who have seen the movie should give it another look as they’ll no doubt pick up on surprising references and Easter eggs that Wicked hides in plain sight.

Stream The Wizard of Oz on MAX.

Wicked: For Good will open in theaters on November 21st.