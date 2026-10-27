Wildwood Director Reveals Which Scene in the Movie Was Laika Studios’ Most Difficult Ever

Laika Studios, perhaps best known for the smash-hit stop motion animated movie Coraline, may very well have a brand-new hit on its hands with Wildwood, an epic stop motion movie that has been more than a decade in the making. Already, Wildwood has been breaking records for the studio, debuting with Laika’s first-ever 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Even now, the movie has a jaw-dropping 99% with critics and 97% with audiences. There are myriad factors at play in Wildwood’s popularity and stellar ratings, from the story and the performances to the stunning visuals and animation style.

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In terms of the latter, in fact, Wildwood has been getting considerable attention because of the level of effort required for any stop motion movie with a more than two hour run time, let alone one that has a story involving fantastical creatures, magic, battles, and more. Now, director of the film Travis Knight has revealed that one sequence of the movie in particular proved challenging—so much so that he identified it not just as the most difficult in Wildwood but also as the most difficult that Laika has ever made.

Wildwood’s Most Difficult Sequence Completely Makes Sense

It’s not all that surprising that Wildwood took inspiration from The Lord of the Rings both because of how visually breathtaking it is but also because of the epic fantasy story within the movie, complete with a full-blown battle sequence. Automatically, it was clear that this sequence took a considerable amount of work, as it was known to be done in stop motion, but the director has since revealed just how challenging it really was, naming it as Laika’s most difficult ever. Specifically, in an interview, Knight explained, “It required us to use every single technique… It’s a combination of hand drawn animation, stop-motion animation, CG animation, and it’s something to behold.” That alone makes it clear that a staggering amount of work went into this Wildwood sequence, but seeing it on screen only makes this comment all the more shocking.

Travis Knight says the final battle in ‘WILDWOOD’ is the most difficult sequence ever made at LAIKA.



“It required us to use every single technique… It's a combination of hand drawn animation, stop-motion animation, CG animation & it’s something to behold.” pic.twitter.com/1uqfgfScQp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 26, 2026

This isn’t just any fight; it’s a full-fledged fantasy battle between various groups, from anthropomorphic animals to humans with magic and so much more. Yes, Laika has already accomplished numerous very impressive things on screen in previous projects, but this sequence really is unlike anything that the studio has done before. In fact, at times, it’s difficult to even believe that it was stop motion (even with the added context that many different approaches actually went into the sequence).

Now it just remains to be seen whether Wildwood will get the theater turnout that it arguably very much deserves based on the time, effort, and level of quality that went into the film. Wildwood received rave reviews, and it’s clear based on the Rotten Tomatoes scores that those who see it love it, but in terms of box office performance, the number of people who go to see it is a separate and major factor. Hopefully, based not only on the positive reception but also on details such as this one regarding the battle sequence, theater-goers will give it a chance.

What do you believe is the best stop motion movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below.