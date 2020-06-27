Will Ferrell Fans Aren't Loving Eurovision Song Contest

Though Will Ferrell's latest comedy isn't the most poorly reviewed on Rotten Tomatoes, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is being roasted throughout all social media. Throughout the day Friday, fans of the SNL alum tuned into the latest Netflix feature and quickly took to Twitter to express their displeasure. In fact, it got to a point where Ferrell himself became a trending topic.

ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave it two out of five stars, saying the feature isn't "an inherently bad movie."

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga isn't an inherently bad movie. The story is easy to follow, though entirely too long, and the characters all make sense. It's a fine film," Ridgel says in his review. "But that's what we've come to expect from Ferrell vehicles as of late — they're just fine. The Story of Fire Saga is just another hollow shell of a comedy, devoid of any excitement or substance. After Get Hard and two Daddy's Home movies, I'm not sure why I expected anything more."

Keep scrolling to see what Ferrell fans say about EuroVision.