Will Ferrell Fans Aren't Loving Eurovision Song Contest
Though Will Ferrell's latest comedy isn't the most poorly reviewed on Rotten Tomatoes, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is being roasted throughout all social media. Throughout the day Friday, fans of the SNL alum tuned into the latest Netflix feature and quickly took to Twitter to express their displeasure. In fact, it got to a point where Ferrell himself became a trending topic.
ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave it two out of five stars, saying the feature isn't "an inherently bad movie."
"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga isn't an inherently bad movie. The story is easy to follow, though entirely too long, and the characters all make sense. It's a fine film," Ridgel says in his review. "But that's what we've come to expect from Ferrell vehicles as of late — they're just fine. The Story of Fire Saga is just another hollow shell of a comedy, devoid of any excitement or substance. After Get Hard and two Daddy's Home movies, I'm not sure why I expected anything more."
Keep scrolling to see what Ferrell fans say about EuroVision.
Holy hell... this Eurovision / Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams movie on @Netflix is sooooo daaamnnnn looooooong...
I feel like I’m watching The Irishman... 😬 pic.twitter.com/D22n4QVsj9— Andy Signore (@andysignore) June 27, 2020
I guess Will Ferrell’s character in #EUROVISION: TSOFS mocking American tourists in Europe should work as an ironic METAphor of his making a film about a show he seems to find amusing but that he doesn’t really understand. The irony doesn’t work, and neither does the film. pic.twitter.com/0CMQ9HuZ97— Alberto Ramos (@imitoflife) June 27, 2020
Wow. Will Ferrell is in a Netflix movie about Eurovision, and if that trailer is anything to go by, it could actually be the worst thing that's happened yet in 2020.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 25, 2020
I’m watching the Eurovision film on Netflix and so far it’s terrible. I’ve concluded that Will Ferrell hasn’t been funny since Anchorman and he should retire to run a farm or something.— Boabus Gaius Washabv (@tomboabs) June 26, 2020
Watching the bad Will Ferrell Eurovision movie on Netflix, right now. Whoever edited it needs to go to the Harold Ramis School Of Cutting To The Two-Shot On Punchlines.— For Sale: Baby Shoes. Never worn. (Baby is dead.) (@LHGarrett) June 27, 2020
I knew Eurovision was gonna be a Terrible Movie, but I love Will Ferrell so much I gave it a Shot!!! Yep EuroTrash!— Joshua Budig (@BudigJoshua) June 27, 2020
The Will Ferrell/Rachel McAdams Eurovision movie is *awful*. Netflix continues to affirm for me they can’t make movies.— Grant Rodiek 🦊 (@HyperboleGrant) June 27, 2020
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is now on Netflix.prev
