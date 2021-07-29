Will Smith Trends As Fans React to King Richard Trailer

Will Smith fans are looking forward to his stint in King Richard. In the upcoming Warner Bros. movie, the beloved star will take on the role of Richard Williams, the father, and coach for Venus and Serena Williams. Both of those women are international tennis stars, but some viewers were still surprised by their story. The elder Williams was a complicated figure who wanted better for his girls in Compton but also had some intense coaching methods to help them achieve those dreams. Smith is no stranger to a dramatic turn on occasion. His portrayal of Muhammad Ali is one of the most celebrated roles of his illustrious career. Pursuit of Happyness was another one of those emotional gut punches from his catalog. A lot of people are expecting some real drama with this release as well. Check out the trailer down below:

“All my life I’ve been waiting for this…a Williams is going to win.” Will Smith is #KingRichard in the inspiring true story of the coach/mentor/father that brought us Venus & Serena Williams. In Theaters and streaming exclusively on @hbomax November 19. pic.twitter.com/2qfRu3e21q — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) July 28, 2021

