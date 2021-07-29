Will Smith Trends As Fans React to King Richard Trailer
Will Smith fans are looking forward to his stint in King Richard. In the upcoming Warner Bros. movie, the beloved star will take on the role of Richard Williams, the father, and coach for Venus and Serena Williams. Both of those women are international tennis stars, but some viewers were still surprised by their story. The elder Williams was a complicated figure who wanted better for his girls in Compton but also had some intense coaching methods to help them achieve those dreams. Smith is no stranger to a dramatic turn on occasion. His portrayal of Muhammad Ali is one of the most celebrated roles of his illustrious career. Pursuit of Happyness was another one of those emotional gut punches from his catalog. A lot of people are expecting some real drama with this release as well. Check out the trailer down below:
“All my life I’ve been waiting for this…a Williams is going to win.” Will Smith is #KingRichard in the inspiring true story of the coach/mentor/father that brought us Venus & Serena Williams. In Theaters and streaming exclusively on @hbomax November 19. pic.twitter.com/2qfRu3e21q— Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) July 28, 2021
Warner Bros. wrote, “'All my life I’ve been waiting for this…a Williams is going to win.' Will Smith is #KingRichard in the inspiring true story of the coach/mentor/father that brought us Venus & Serena Williams. In Theaters and streaming exclusively on @hbomax November 19.”
Venus, Serena, and a plan for greatness. Watch Will Smith in #KingRichard. In Theaters and streaming exclusively on @hbomax November 19. pic.twitter.com/qWs1u5sYjA— King Richard Film (@KingRichardFilm) July 28, 2021
If yall aint seen that Trailer Will Smith just dropped 🤯 CHILLS.....— DRUSKI (@Druski2Funny) July 29, 2021
🥺 They literally paved the way for sooo many of us young black female athletes. Seeing these black girls with beads/braids and big smiles made success seem possible. It made it feel tangible when you felt like the whole world was saying no. @Venuseswilliams @serenawilliams 🙏🏾 https://t.co/rK41NyKcA7— Raven HULK Saunders (@GiveMe1Shot) July 28, 2021
They waited and they doing it the right way I love it ! https://t.co/M28rhVvI62— Roderick Townsend (@TheJumpAddict_) July 28, 2021
If this don’t motivate yall 🤦🏽♂️ #WillSmith #GOAT https://t.co/C77bfhjrdo— Charlie Cuco (@Charlie_Cuc0) July 29, 2021
CAN NOT WAIT! @WTA @serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams https://t.co/x7vpdJrQzp— Rachit Agarwal (@rachit5293) July 29, 2021
Wow wow wow! https://t.co/ptMGPFZNTx— Bones (@boneskc5) July 28, 2021
Jon Bernthal makes every movie better(even though he dies after 2 seconds always🙃) https://t.co/8ugEzHzFgF— damiano david’s nose (@borednowbitch) July 28, 2021