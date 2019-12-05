Will Smith and Tom Holland Did an Escape Room on the First Day They Met

Filming a movie is pretty serious business, and for Will Smith and Tom Holland, it was a bonding experience. The co-stars told Entertainment Weekly all about the first time they met before making Spies in Disguise. How do you break the ice between a guy who plays Spider-Man and one of America’s favorite actors? It turns out that visiting an escape room is a good plan, well at least if you have Smith around. The duo talked about recording their lines in different studios with Smith in L.A. and Holland completing his work in New York. Then, when it was time to meet, the spy team got thrown into the fire with the escape room experience. But, never fear, apparently the former Men in Black agent is an absolute natural at figuring his way out of a tight situation. That’s good news for the Spider-Man star as well, who knows his way around a scrape or two as well.

Smith began, “We made a whole movie together, but when you’re doing animation it’s just voice work. We literally just met for the first time. We were wanting to figure out if we really could do the stuff that we did as spies. We got out. It was a 1-hour escape room, and we were out in 24 minutes.”

“I think Will got the majority of the clues. I was more like the hype-man in the situation. I was like encouraging him,” Holland added. “I’ve never actually escaped an escape room so the secret of escaping an escape room is do it with Will Smith because he’s really good at it.”

Holland also noted how much different this was than playing Spider-Man on the screen. He mentioned, “It’s interesting because they’re equally as physical, but the only thing is you can’t move from the mark that you’re on. So Walter will be falling off a building after he’s tried to do some parkour, and I’ll be doing all the moves but just not moving,” Holland said. “I took the job and I was really excited, and I thought it’s gonna be an easy job — it’s just a voice-over. But it is one of the most tiring things I’ve ever done. But it’s so rewarding and I’m so proud of the movie.”

Here’s a synopsis for Spies in Disguise:

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril. “Spies in Disguise” flies into theaters this Christmas.

Spies in Disguise gets delivered to theaters on Christmas Day.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images