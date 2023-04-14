Wolf Pack's Chase Liefeld Discusses His Upcoming Projects, Interest in Superhero Genre (Exclusive)

Chase Liefeld is just beginning. The son of comic creator Rob Liefeld has already made 2023 the biggest year of his acting career so far, starring in Paramount+'s Wolf Pack and Disney+'s Chang Can Dunk, two projects that essentially aired simultaneously. While it remains to be seen as to if Wolf Pack will be renewed for a second season, Chase's schedule is already filling up with other big commitments.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Chase noted that he has "some stuff that [he] can't talk about" in the works but did shine some light on a romantic comedy that he has on the way.

"The thing I can talk about is Which Brings Me To You. It's a movie I did while I was actually out shooting Wolf Pack," Chase said. "Lucy Hale's in it, Nat Wolff's in it. It's a rom-com. It's a fun movie. It's really funny."

Which Brings Me To You was officially announced last summer. While most details remain close to the vest, it is known that it will follow "two romantic burnouts" (played by Hale and Wolff) that meet at a wedding and subsequently find themselves opening up to each other after what was expected to be nothing more than a one-night stand.

The rom-com genre is new territory for Chase, and he hopes to keep exploring uncharted story types as his career continues.

"Romance is interesting to me. A lot of sci-fi. Even more coming of age movies," Chase said. "I like every genre. I definitely have favorites as probably most of us do."

Despite his pedigree, Chase admitted that he does not find himself drawn to superhero projects at this point in time.

"I don't have as much of a calling towards Marvel or DC, really, at all," Chase continued. "[I'm] more [interested in] my own characters or characters that haven't really been developed yet from other avenues, which I think there's no shortage of personally. Anybody who's picked up a comic or a manga before realizes that we've barely scratched the surface to these things."

Wolf Pack Season 1 is streaming in full on Paramount+ while Chang Can Dunk can be seen on Disney+.