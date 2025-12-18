Wolverine Trademark Hints an Upcoming MCU X-Men Movie Is In the Works

It looks as though a new Wolverine movie may be in the works. The Multiverse Saga is drawing to a close, and Marvel is preparing for the next stage; the Mutant Saga, which will feature the MCU’s version of the X-Men. Plans have been in the works ever since Disney acquired Fox back in 2019, although they’ve no doubt been adjusted a little given Marvel is cutting down on TV shows and focusing more on the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems Wolverine may well be at the heart of Marvel’s plans for the Mutant Saga. Caleb Williams spotted a telltale “Wolverine” trademark registered with the USPTO website, although it’s yet to be logged with the EUIPO.

A "WOLVERINE" trademark has appeared on USPTO website but not the EUIPO as of 12.12.25#XMen #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/k04T20eGIm — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) December 17, 2025

It’s worth noting this is the same way viewers learned the titles of many films in the Multiverse Saga.

Wolverine Makes Sense for the MCU

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Back in 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told MTV News he wouldn’t be focusing on “the marquee names.” But it’s important to note that was when the MCU was at its height, and recent films have struggled to perform; with output now reduced again to prevent brand dilution, Marvel would be wise to focus on some of the bigger X-Men. None are bigger than Wolverine, either in the comics or on the big screen; Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine was Fox’s best-developed character, and Jackman seems to be hinting he’ll appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

It’s likely this “Wolverine” trademark isn’t related to Jackman, though. Rather, it’s surely a hint that Marvel is preparing the first films in the Mutant Saga, with Wolverine taking center-stage. It would be smart for Marvel to follow a similar pattern to the MCU’s first phase, with individual character projects that build up to a team-up “X-Men” movie. Wolverine would presumably be the first out the gate, but other X-Men deserve their chance to shine as well; they were often overshadowed by Fox’s focus on Wolverine, but history hopefully won’t repeat.

The interesting question, of course, is who could be cast as the MCU’s Wolverine. Jackman has been phenomenal in the role, but he’s not exactly comic book accurate; it’s entirely possible Marvel will go for someone who looks a little more like the traditional Wolverine from the comics this time round. If that’s the case, then star power isn’t the only thing that needs to be considered here.

What do you think of this new game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!